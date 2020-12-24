Saturday Sports Multiple: A King Power draw the headline in an 8/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Leicester City to draw with Manchester United at 5/2

The Boxing Day schedule has thrown up some fascinating clashes this year, including this battle at the King Power Stadium between two in-form teams.

Both sides seem to have come through sticky patches to record impressive results in recent games. Leicester have won three out of four, including a victory against Tottenham last weekend that moved them into second, while United have won six from seven and are just one place behind.

Leicester's away record is more impressive their results at home, but it is still a slight surprise to see them priced up as the outsiders here, and I think they've shown more than enough fight in recent outings to suggest they can match the visitors.

Bet 2: Back Sydney Sixers to beat Melbourne Stars at Evens

Melbourne Stars have made a solid start to the Big Bash season, but once again it seems they are being priced up on reputation rather than reality.

Their record is slightly inferior to that of the team they face on Boxing Day, and while there is no doubt that their line-up looks impressive, the Sixers, as reigning champions, are deserving of more respect.

They also looked pretty good in their last outing, beating a good Adelaide Strikers side by an impressive 38-run margin, and they have the depth and the balance to match the Stars. Back Sydney to win this battle of the big cities.

Bet 3: Back Northampton to beat Worcester at 4/11

Worcester have made a slow start to their Gallagher Premiership campaign, and things won't get any easier this weekend.

The Warriors tasted success on their last visit to Franklin's Gardens, in a pre-season game, but aside from a narrow win over London Irish, there has little for Worcester fans to cheer about in the season proper.

Both sides have had tough European interludes since their last Premiership games and were unable to come up with a win between them, but Saints have the class and strength in depth to bounce back in what could be a scrappy but ultimately one-sided game. Back the home side to come out on top.

Total Odds for this multiple: 8/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



