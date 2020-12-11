Saturday Sports Multiple: A Villa win the headline in a 13/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Aston Villa to beat Wolves at 23/10

After a thrashing by the reigning Premier League champions, Wolves face another tricky tie against one of their fiercest local rivals on Saturday.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men have continued to punch above their weight at the top end of the table, and should never be underestimated, but the visitors will have plenty of motivation ahead of this derby as well as the benefit of an extra week off.

Villa have shown some of their best form on their travels. In fact, they have an extremely impressive record of three wins from four away games this season, including victories at Arsenal and Leicester. In the absence of Raul Jimenez, the visitors should have little to fear from the Wolves attack so I'm backing Villa to upset the odds and pick up another good win on the road.

Bet 2: Back Bristol Bears to beat Clermont at 6/5

There's an unusual look to this year's European Rugby Champions tournament, with two Pools of twelve clubs competing for places in the quarter finals, and English hopefuls Bristol will kick off their campaign against French rivals Clermont.

The Challenge Cup winners are making their first appearance in the Champions Cup for 12 seasons and they have been set a tough opening task against a side that have won an impressive 13 of their last 15 group games in this tournament.

But it is worth noting that Clermont's two defeats both came on the road against English sides. Bristol will also take some encouragement from the fact that the visitors have lost two of their last three in the Top 14. This is sure to be a tight game, but Bristol are on the up and I'm backing them to edge it.

Bet 3: Back Perth Scorchers to beat Melbourne Renegades at 3/4

Melbourne Renegades endured a tough Big Bash season last time round and while some improvement can be expected this year, they don't look like title contenders.

The addition of Imran Tahir and the early availability of Mohammed Nabir will give them a boost and they should once again be competitive in the field, but their batting, aside from Aaron Finch, looks distinctly underwhelming.

There are no such worries for the Scorchers, who boast a number of big hitting match winners, including dynamic openers Josh Inglis and Liam Livingston, while the addition of Colin Munro will give them even more options. Back Perth for the win.



*Total Odds for this multiple: 13/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.