Saturday Sports Multiple: A Motherwell win the headline in a 4/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Motherwell to beat Dundee United at 21/20

Motherwell kicked off their 2020-21 Scottish Premiership campaign with a surprise defeat to Ross County but Steve Robinson's side can bounce back when they take on newly-promoted Dundee United on Saturday.

After finishing third last season, much was expected of Motherwell this time round, but they can be forgiven for being a little rusty on Monday and would still have earned a deserved point in Dingwall but for Liam Donnelly's missed penalty.

This weekend's opponents started with a draw against St Johnstone, but they would have been hoping for more after playing with a man advantage for 45 minutes. Financial circumstances have prevented United from strengthening as much as they needed to ahead of what will be a long hard season, and with new boss Micky Mellon still fine tuning his best line-up, Motherwell have a good chance to bag three points.

Bet 2: Back Newcastle Knights to beat Wests Tigers at 8/13

After back to back losses, Newcastle Knights will be desperate to cement their place in the top eight of the NRL and they have a good chance against Wests Tigers.

The Tigers have also lost their last two, including a disappointing slip-up against the Warriors last time out, and they've now tasted defeat in four of their last five, leaving them in tenth position. They still have plenty of time to turn things round, but inconsistency has been their problem and coach Michael Maguire has once again made big changes to his line-up in search of the winning combination.

With neither side in great form, this is likely to be a scrappy game, but the arrival of Black Green in the Newcastle ranks could make the difference. Green played a pivotal role in guiding the Warriors to that win against these opponents and his composure in the last play could make the difference here. Back Knights to edge this one.

Bet 3: Back Hurricanes to beat Chiefs at 1/2

The Chiefs bring a miserable Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign to an end on Saturday, which will be a relief for all associated with the franchise.

Seven defeats out of seven is a shocking return for a coach of Warren Gatland's stature, and although the Chiefs would dearly love to finish with a win, they will be up against it again this weekend.

With an eight point gap to make up on the tournament leaders Crusaders, the Hurricanes are a long shot for the title, but a big win against the Chiefs would keep them in with a chance, while also boosting their points-difference, so the visitors can expect no mercy at Sky Stadium. Back the 'Canes to pick up the win.

Total Odds for this multiple: 4/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



