FPL Gameweek 9 Tips: AI suggests backing Wood to score vs Leicester at 13/8

Wood to continue scoring run against Leicester

Jimenez to reward new owners at Everton

Palmer has the record against Newcastle

AI suggests Havertz can prosper against Liverpool

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Leicester vs Nottingham Forest

FPL Gameweek 9 gets underway on Friday evening as Leicester City entertain Nottingham Forest - don't miss that early deadline! Both sides come into this game with a run of form, in what could be an explosive game between the local rivals.

Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood demands attention, with three goals in the last four gameweeks taking him up to five for the season, especially since he's now on penalties too. He used to play for the Foxes too, which gives him added motivation.

He's reached the tally of six points with ease in every game he's scored in, so expect him to continue his scoring run. Fantasy Football Hub's AI predicts him to score 6 points, so he's a sound pick at 13/8.

Leicester City midfielder Facundo Buonanotte has started all of their last three games, with two goals and one assist in this time, while leading the way for xG in Gameweek 9, scoring 1.34 in this metric. He could be a punt at 13/8 to score 4+ points, with an AI prediction of 4.1 for this one.

Recommended Bet Back Chris Wood to score 6+ FPL points SBK 7/4

Everton vs Fulham

Fulham's strong start to the season has derailed in recent games, with back to back defeats, and it's not the best time for them to travel to Everton, who are unbeaten in their last four games.

Fulham striker Raul Jimenez is demanding plenty of attention in the transfer market, since he's produced an attacking return in all five starts for the campaign: four goals and one assist. If Fulham can score in this one, then expect Jimenez to be involved, and reaching his target of 5+ points at 7/4 - AI predicts him to score exactly that.

Everton's form man in recent games has been Dwight McNeil, with three goals and two assists in his last five. He has blanked twice in this period, which we do need to be mindful of, with the recent draw at home to Newcastle United a concern. Still, a low target of 4+ FPL points could be worth backing at 13/8, given that he's predicted 4.5 points.

Recommended Bet Back Raul Jimenez to score 5+ FPL points SBK 7/4

Chelsea vs Newcastle

Chelsea entertain Newcastle United on Sunday and on current form look to be the team to back in this fixture. The form of star-man Cole Palmer is undeniable. He has six goal involvements in the last four gameweeks, putting him on 11 for the season, more than any other player.

His returns have been explosive, meaning he's only hit his weekly target of 7 points on three occasions in this campaign. It's worth noting that he managed a 13 point haul the last time Newcastle United visited and so, with an AI prediction of 7.7, I would back him at evens to score 7+ points in this one.

Keep an eye on team-mate Nicolas Jackson too, who chalked up his eighth attacking return of the season against Liverpool. A target of five feels generous here, given his prediction is 5.6 points, hitting that on five occasions already this season, so consider backing at 10/11.

Recommended Bet Back Cole Palmer to score 7+ FPL points SBK EVS

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Arsenal facing Liverpool is a difficult game to predict, with injuries and suspensions likely to have an impact in this game. Consider the team sheets carefully before looking at the options, as player availability may provide clues as to which side will prosper.

Kai Havertz home form this season has been undeniable, with four goals and one assist in four appearances, and no blanks. The Gunners have had favourable fixtures in this time and Havertz will likely have very few opportunities to capitalise. However, with an AI prediction of 5.8 points, he might be a punt to hit a low 5+ target at 13/8, especially if he is on penalties in Saka's absence.

Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah's consistent start to the season continues, with ten goal involvements in his last eight making him the highest performing player in the game. The fixture is tough though, with a low prediction of 6.3 points in this game. He hasn't scored at the Emirates in three seasons.

Recommended Bet Back Kai Havertz to score 5+ FPL points SBK 13/8

Fantasy Football Hub is purpose-built to turn FPL managers into FPL winners. From their industry-leading AI to the experts who reveal their teams every gameweek, it's no surprise tens of thousands of managers gain the edge with the Hub every season. Join the Hub today with 30% off and a 7 day free trial.