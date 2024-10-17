FPL Gameweek 8 Tips: AI suggests backing Salah at 6/4 to score 8+ points vs Chelsea

Salah and Palmer can both be backed at Anfield

Back two Spurs players to return v West Ham

Haaland and Foden could tear into Wolves

AI suggests Saka & Havertz need to overcome knocks for 6+ FPL points v Bournemouth

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Claim your completely FREE Bet Builder or Acca here

Spurs vs West Ham

Spurs' early kick off trip hosting West Ham is an attractive prospect, with their form and fixture swing come to fruition, especially for striker Dominic Solanke. He's delivered attacking returns in three consecutive games since returning from injury.

He has hit his target of five points in each of these games, with either a goal or an assist coupled with appearance points enough to take him over the line. He's predicted by Fantasy Football Hub's AI to score 5.8 points in this game, so he's a shoe in to back at 4/61.67 to score 5+ points.

There's also a chance that he could be on spot-kicks if Heung-min Son remains out. It's team-mate Brennan Johnson who is a popular pick in the transfer market ahead of FPL Gameweek 8, with four attacking returns in his last three appearances.

His biggest barrier to points is his minutes, with just two 90 minute appearances this season. He's predicted to score 5.1 points in this game, but has reached his tally of seven in each of his last three games. Back him if you expect him to continue his scoring run.

Recommended Bet Back Dominic Solanke to score 5 or more FPL points SBK 4/6

Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Arsenal have started the season in impeccable form, as one of just two teams to be unbeaten this season and scoring in every league game. They are expected to prosper once again for the trip to Bournemouth, but they do have a number of injury doubts in their ranks.

Attackers Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz are their best performing fantasy assets going into this game, with the pair each having a target of six points for this game. However, we need Mikel Arteta to declare them fit in his pre-match press conference.

Yellow flags on the FPL site have seen their predictions drop below the target of six, with Saka on 5.6 points and Havertz 4.9, but if they are fully fit you can expect their predictions to rise above six.

It's a concern to see three consecutive blanks on the road for Havertz, making his target of six points ambitious, but Saka has delivered an attacking return in every trip on the road and is certainly one to back, if declared fit, at 7/42.75.

Recommended Bet Back Bukayo Saka to score 6+ FPL points SBK 7/4

Wolves vs Man City

Manchester City's trip to Wolves has the potential to be the most significant FPL fixture of the weekend. The home side sit bottom of the Premier League table, with just one point on the board, having conceded the most goals of any side this season.

Erling Haaland will line up for Manchester City having already scored ten goals this campaign, with four of them coming on the road. He did blank in his last away trip. He has eight goals in four appearances against Wolves, but only one of those has come at Molineux.

Haaland is predicted to score 8.1 points in this fixture, with odds of 13/102.30 to hit that total. It's a close call, but with four of his seven scores this season reaching that target, it's certainly within reach.

Recommended Bet Back Erling Haaland to score 8+ FPL points SBK 5/4

Elsewhere, Phil Foden won his first start of the campaign against Fulham last time out, having produced 27 goal involvements last season. He's predicted to score six points in this game, so he's also worth a look at 6/52.20, although his potential for minutes could hinder his output.

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Two of the key premiums in the game face off on Sunday, when Liverpool entertain Chelsea. Mohamed Salah is predicted to score 8.3 points in this fixture, the highest prediction of any FPL player for the gameweek, making him a great captain pick.

He's had a consistent start to the season, registering eight goal involvements, including four double digit hauls. He should reach his target of eight points with ease and is worth a punt at 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back Mo Salah to score 8+ FPL points SBK 6/4

Cole Palmer comes into this game as the top performing FPL player of the season, leading the way for goal involvements on 11. A trip to Anfield is a difficult one, with the home side keeping five clean sheets in seven, conceding just two goals.

However, Palmer should be viewed as unstoppable in current form, with Liverpool crucially missing first choice goalkeeper Alisson with a hamstring injury. I'd be happy to back the Chelsea spot-kick taker at 13/82.63 to score 6 or more points - he's predicted to reach a total of 6.6 in this game.

Recommended Bet Back Cole Palmer to score 6+ FPL points SBK 13/8

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace

The Monday night football brings FPL interest from talismen Chris Wood and Eberechi Eze who have had contrasting starts to the season. Wood has excelled himself in the opening seven gameweeks, scoring four goals and now has the added bonus of spot-kicks.

Wood is predicted to score six points, a tally he has exceeded on four occasions so far this season, suggesting he's worth backing at 15/82.88 against an Eagles defence with no clean sheets on the road.

AI predictions continue to hold Eze in high regard, despite six blanks in seven games this season. He's predicted to score 5.6 points in this game, which makes a target of five points at 13/82.63 look generous. Eze sits third for shots this campaign and so the routes to points are potentially there.

Fantasy Football Hub is purpose-built to turn FPL managers into FPL winners. From their industry-leading AI to the experts who reveal their teams every gameweek, it's no surprise tens of thousands of managers gain the edge with the Hub every season. Join the Hub today with 30% off and a 7 day free trial.