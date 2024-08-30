FPL Gameweek 3 Tips: Back Isak to brace at 11/2 against Spurs

The Captain Bet - Haaland to score

Erling Haaland has started the 2024/25 campaign in a rich vein of form, scoring four goals in two games to steal an early lead in the Premier League Golden Boot race. His hat-trick in Gameweek 2 against Ipswich helped our call of two or more goals to land.

Expect the back of the net to continue to ripple this weekend when Manchester City travel to West Ham, a side they have a great record against. Haaland himself has four goals in four appearances against them, with three goals in two at the London Stadium.

According to Fantasy Football Hub's AI points predictions, Haaland should be the go-to captain pick for FPL Gameweek 3. He's predicted to score 7.3 points in this fixture.

Recommended Bet Back Erling Haaland to score anytime SBK 4/6

The Goalscorer Bet - Isak to score two or more goals

Alexander Isak is dividing opinion in the FPL community ahead of the weekend's fixtures after an unspectacular start to the season, where he's delivered one assist. He's no longer the most owned forward in the game, as the most sold player ahead of Gameweek 3.

However, a home game against Spurs could prove more fruitful than it looks at first glance. Isak has scored a brace against them in their previous two meetings at St. James' Park, with the result 10-1 on aggregate in Newcastle United's favour.

He's predicted to score 6.6 points in this fixture, with attractive odds of 11/2 for history to repeat itself once again and Isak to score two or more goals in this fixture. It's certainly worth a look, with a goal fest expected on Tyneside.

Recommended Bet Back Alexander Isak to score two or more goals SBK 11/2

The Attacking Return Bet - Palmer to score or assist

An impressive performance from Cole Palmer against Wolves in Gameweek 2, where he bagged four goal involvements from Chelsea's haul of six, sees him right back in the fantasy conversation for this weekend.

There were concerns that Palmer could be a one season wonder, especially when played wide against Manchester City on opening weekend, but a tweak to the system saw Palmer prosper in the same vein as 2023/24 where he was the top fantasy performer.

Palmer has an AI prediction of 7.0 points going into this game, with Crystal Palace conceding four goals in two games. Palmer produced two assists the last time these two sides met.

Recommended Bet Back Cole Palmer to score or assist at a boosted price SBK 1/1

The Clean Sheet Bet: White's Arsenal to win to nil

Arsenal have had a consistent start to the season, with six points on the board and no goals conceded. They have been spared somewhat, with two wonder saves required from David Raya and an open goal miss for Ollie Watkins in Gameweek 2.

Their ability to grind out the results is important to note when investing in their defenders in FPL, with Ben White the pick of the bunch having also registered nine goal involvements for the 2023/24 season.

White is predicted to score 5.4 points, although a solid start to the season for Brighton under Fabian Hurzeler does add an element of unpredictability. Back the clean sheet and selected White in FPL!

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal to win to nil SBK 13/10

The FPL Bets: Salah to hit six FPL points

New for this season we have a number of markets for players to reach a specific number of FPL points, specifically for the Manchester United vs Liverpool game on Saturday. It's a fixture which has produced 23 goals across the last six meetings.

Mohamed Salah is among the top scorers across the first two weeks of the season and Manchester United is his favourite Premier League opponent, with 11 goals against them. He's predicted to score 6.9 points in Gameweek 3 and so is worth a look at his point lines special bets.

Elsewhere, Bruno Fernandes has had a frustrating start to the season and has underperformed but a move back into the number ten role could help him, on a prediction of 5.3 points.

The Fantasy Football Hub AI predictions have been particularly favourable for Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson, and at 4.5 points you could back him to score or assist on the Betfair Sportsbook.

You can find much more FPL bets for this fixture on the Betfair Sportsbook, under the header 'Star Player Fantasy Football Points'

