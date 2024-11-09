FPL Gameweek 11 Tips: AI suggests backing Wood to score vs Newcastle at 15/8

Brighton vs Man City

Brighton hosting Manchester City is set to be an interesting fixture, with both sides struggling for form in recent weeks. I expect Brighton to come out and give City a game, with striker Danny Welbeck most likely to do damage.

Welbeck has produced goals in four of his last five games at the Amex Stadium, comfortably beating his target of 5+ points in all of the last four gameweeks. He's only predicted to score 4.1 points by Fantasy Football Hub's AI, but the odds are favourable at 2/13.00.

A high line from Brighton could play into the hands of Erling Haaland, who already has 11 goals for this campaign. He'll need a goal and bonus points to beat his tally of 7+ points, but he is predicted by AI to score 7.5 points in this game so back him at 11/102.11.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Liverpool sit comfortably at the top of the Premier League and host Aston Villa at a good time, with the away side losing 4-1 to Spurs last weekend. Salah has been the most consistent provider of goal involvements in FPL this season, with 12 in ten games.

His scoring form has been sensational and a tweak to the bonus points system for this campaign has seen him chalk up six double digit hauls in this time. A goal should be enough to see him beat his target of 8+ points, exactly matching his AI prediction.

Opponents Aston Villa have scored in every away game this season, with budget pick Morgan Rogers scoring in his last three away trips against Ipswich Town, Fulham and Spurs. The odds are advantageous at 10/34.33, but beware that AI predicts him at a low 3.9 points.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest are up to third in the Premier League table, largely helped by Chris Wood's eight goals in ten games, contributing to 57% of their total returns this season. He's scored five goals in his last four, plus four in five on home turf this season.

It's difficult to bet against him getting on the scoresheet again in this one, with AI in agreement here, predicting him to score 6.3 points. It's the Best Bet of the weekend to back him to beat his tally of 6+ points at generous odds of 15/82.88 - he's inevitable.

Don't rule out a goal for Newcastle United either, with Isak in electric form since returning from injury. He's scored twice from a leading tally of eight shots on target. With a predicted 5.9 points for this game, I'd give him a very good chance at 11/82.38 to beat his tally of 5+ points.

Chelsea vs Arsenal

The final match before the international break should be an entertaining one between Chelsea and Arsenal. While it's a challenge to predict the outcome, I'd expect goals in this game, which ended in a 2-2 draw last season.

Crucially, we need to see Cole Palmer in the starting lineup for the home side before committing here. He has delivered attacking returns in his last four home games, so if he gets the minutes he's an easy back at 6/42.50 to beat 6+ points, with an AI prediction of 6.7 points.

For the opposing side, Saka has been the key provider for Arsenal this season, with ten goal involvements in ten, including two goals and two assists in the last four gameweeks. His routes to points are vast, including set piece involvement and penalties.

If you fancy Arsenal to get on the scoresheet in this game, considering Chelsea are without a clean sheet at Stamford Bridge this season, then back Saka at 2/13.00. He's predicted to score 6.8 points in this game, so a target of 6+ points is well within his reach.

