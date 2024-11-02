FPL Gameweek 10 Tips: AI suggests backing Cunha to score vs Crystal Palace at 11/8

Saka to provide again on the road

Newcastle United vs Arsenal

Arsenal's Gabriel is tipped to overcome injury to face Newcastle United in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, but player availability looks less hopeful for the opponents. Alexander Isak picked up a knock in the midweek win against Chelsea, while Murphy is also a doubt.

Bukayo Saka is an attractive option in this game given his form on the road in this campaign. He has three assists in three away trips this season, against Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, hitting 6+ points on two occasions.

Saka's routes to points are plentiful, with 27 shots and 27 key passes made this season, plus plenty of set piece involvement including penalties. He's predicted by Fantasy Football Hub's AI to score 6.7 points in this game, and so is one to back for 6+ points at 7/4.

Recommended Bet Back Bukayo Saka to score 6+ FPL points SBK 7/4

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Wolves' torrid run of fixtures to start the season have finally finished and now they face an attractive run starting with the visit of Crystal Palace this weekend. The Eagles have plenty of fitness doubts, with Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton added to the list in midweek.

Expect Wolves to have the home advantage against a side without a clean sheet on the road, with striker Matheus Cunha at the heart of it. Cunha has four goals already this season despite tricky fixtures, scoring against Chelsea, Aston Villa, Brentford and Brighton.

He's averaging over 8 points per game in those where he's scored, with an assist enough to hit his target of 5+ points in this game. Back him at 11/8 given he's predicted to score 5.6 points by AI. He managed 19 goal involvements in 29 starts last season.

Recommended Bet Back Matheus Cunha to score 5+ FPL points SBK 7/5

Spurs vs Aston Villa

It's difficult to predict what will happen when Spurs meet Aston Villa on Sunday. Spurs have won three of their last four at home, scoring 11 goals in that time. Meanwhile, Villa are unbeaten on the road, with a healthy nine goals in four games.

Whatever happens, you'd expect strikers Dominic Solanke and Ollie Watkins to be at the heart of the action. Solanke has three goal involvements from seven starts this campaign, although he has failed to impress in the last two gameweeks.

Meanwhile, Watkins continues to provide the same consistency we saw in 2023/24, with seven goal involvements in nine, including four on the road. With a prediction of 5.5 points, he's worth a look at 11/10 to beat his target of five points.

Recommended Bet Back Ollie Watkins to score 5+ FPL points SBK 6/5

Man Utd vs Chelsea

At the beginning of the week you would have put Chelsea at an advantage for this fixture, but Manchester United could be set for a new manager bounce, with an impressive 5-2 win against Leicester City in the League Cup on Wednesday evening.

Alejandro Garnacho was involved in three of those goals. AI is struggling to predict him to explode here though on current form, with 5.1 just above his target of five points at 11/10. They are short odds when there's uncertainty in play.

I'd be more bullish to back boyhood Manchester United fan Cole Palmer to deliver for Chelsea in this game. He provided four goals in two games against them last season, scoring home and away. He's predicted to score his target of seven points, and so is worth a look at 5/4.

Recommended Bet Back Cole Palmer to score 7+ FPL points SBK 5/4

Fulham vs Brentford

Fulham against Brentford is a game which should have goals in it for the Monday Night Football, with their talismen Raul Jimenez and Bryan Mbeumo under consideration here.

Jimenez has regained the scoring streaks we witnessed from him pre-head injury at Wolves, producing five goal involvements in six starts in this campaign. He's predicted to score 5.7 points and so a target of 6+ is feasible at 13/8.

I'm more eager to back the oppositions Bryan Mbeumo though, with Brentford having the key balance of form and fixtures. His record of eight goals in nine is enviable, although he has just one on the road. Back him at 11/8 to score 5+ points, with an AI prediction of 5.3 in this game.

Recommended Bet Back Bryan Mbeumo to score 5+ FPL points SBK 11/8

