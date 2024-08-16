Fantasy Premier League Tips: Back Haaland to start fast at 4/1

The Captain Bet - Salah to score anytime

Mohamed Salah always starts the season fast, registering an attacking return in all seven Gameweek 1 appearances for Liverpool. Add into the mix that he's had a full pre-season, makes him an attractive prospect.

Delving deeper into the numbers, Salah has managed a double digit FPL haul in five out of five Gameweek 1 fixtures against promoted sides, with a trip to Ipswich Town on the cards for this opening weekend.

According to Fantasy Football Hub's AI points predictions, Salah should be the go-to captain pick for this opening round of fixtures. He's predicted to score 7.6 points in this fixture, 0.3 points ahead of his rivals.

Recommended Bet Back Mohamed Salah to score anytime SBK 5/6

The Goalscorer Bet - Haaland to score two or more goals

Erling Haaland is often referred to as a robot and if you look at his starts to the season at Manchester City, an interesting pattern develops, which could bring a favourable bet into consideration.

In two seasons, he has blanked in the Community Shield, before scoring a brace away from home in Gameweek 1. The returns came against West Ham in 2022/23 and Burnley in 2023/24. Can the robot repeat this feat at Chelsea on Sunday?

He's predicted to score 7.2 points in this fixture, so for FPL managers going with Haaland over Salah, he will be a capable captain. We must also note that he scored a hat-trick in a friendly against Chelsea during pre-season.

Recommended Bet Back Erling Haaland to score 2 or more goals SBK 9/2

The Attacking Return Bet - Isak to score or assist

Newcastle United have perhaps of the best fixture of the weekend, where there supreme home form could come to the fore against Championship Play-off winners Southampton, with their main man Alexander Isak under consideration here.

Isak produced 13 goal involvements in the final 10 games of last season, with nine goals and four assists highlighting his routes to points. He has had a full pre-season and strike partner Callum Wilson will miss this one through injury.

Isak matches Haaland's AI prediction of 7.2 points going into this game, with a goal involvement in this fixture looking to be a high probability. He's going to be my FPL captain this weekend!

Recommended Bet Back Aleksandar Isak to score or assist SBK 4/7

The Clean Sheet Bet: Gabriel's Arsenal to win to nil

Arsenal were the best defence in the Premier League last season, keeping 18 clean sheets, including seven in their final ten games. Tricky fixtures to start the season is putting engaged FPL managers off investing, but the opener is attractive.

We know that Gabriel is the best of Arsenal's defenders in terms of goal threat, with seven big chances on goal in 2023/24 the second best tally among defenders, plus he found the back of the net in the Emirates Cup on Sunday.

Arsenal defensive assets take up four of the top five spots in the AI predictions, with Gabriel leading the way over Ben White on 5.5 predicted points. Back the clean sheet against Wolves and select Gabriel in FPL!

Recommended Bet Arsenal to win to nil against Wolves SBK 10/11

