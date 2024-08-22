FPL Gameweek 2 Tips: How to bet on Saka to score 5,6,7 or 8 points vs Villa

The Captain Bet - Haaland to score two or more goals

Erling Haaland has the fixture of the weekend at home to promoted Ipswich Town, leaving fantasy managers convinced to reward him with the armband and some even considering the Triple Captain chip.

Haaland opened his account for 2024/25 with a goal against Chelsea, reporting that he's never felt better, as he hunts down a third consecutive Premier League Golden Boot.

According to Fantasy Football Hub's AI points predictions, Haaland should be the go-to captain pick for FPL Gameweek 2. He's predicted to score 8.7 points in this fixture, 0.7 points ahead of his rivals.

Recommended Bet Back Erling Haaland to score 2 or more goals SBK 15/8

The Goalscorer Bet - Salah to score anytime

Mohamed Salah's season got off to a flying start, with a goal and an assist against Ipswich Town last time out. Now their attention turns to Brentford this weekend, as Arne Slot looks to produce on his competitve Anfield debut.

Salah proved his critics wrong with a complete performance last time out, with four shots in the box and three of those on target. He has the ability to amass both goals and assists, with three key passes made.

He's predicted to score 8.0 points in this fixture, so for FPL managers going with Salah over Haaland, he will be a capable captain. He has five goals in five league appearances against Brentford, with a flawless record at Anfield.

Recommended Bet Back Mohamed Salah to score anytime SBK 8/11

The Attacking Return Bet - Maddison to score or assist

James Maddison was the standout Spurs performer from opening weekend, with an assist in the 1-1 draw with Leicester City. He was back to his creative best in this game after a disappointing summer where he was overlooked for England duties.

Maddison took 12 corners against Leicester, with 11 crosses resulting in three chances created. Attention now turns to Spurs first home game of the season against Everton, with their defensive injuries mounting ahead of this game.

Maddison has an AI prediction of 4.7 points going into this game, with a goal involvement in this fixture looking to be a high probability. He's a great differential too, in less than 5% of FPL teams.

Recommended Bet Back James Maddison to score or assist SBK 1/1

The Clean Sheet Bet: Robinson's Fulham to win to nil

There's been plenty of transfers in the budget defender category ahead of FPL Gameweek 2, not least because Liverpool's Jarell Quansah has lost his spot in their defence. I've replaced him in my side with Fulham's Antonee Robinson.

He looks to be a sound pick from an FPL perspective, given he amassed six assists last season. Fulham have the best run of upcoming fixtures, with three home games in their next four, and promoted Leicester City and Ipswich Town up next.

Robinson is predicted to score 3.8 points in this game alone, with Fulham favourites for both a win and a clean sheet against a Leicester City attack lacking key personnel. Back the clean sheet and selected Robinson in FPL!

Recommended Bet Back Fulham to win-to-nil SBK 9/4

The FPL Bets: Saka or Watkins to hit five FPL points

New for this week we have a number of markets for players to reach a specific number of FPL points, specifically for the Aston Villa vs Arsenal game on Saturday. Aston Villa beat Arsenal home and away last season and there's a couple of picks that have caught my eye here.

Bukayo Saka was one of the star performers from last weekend, with a goal and an assist for the Arsenal talisman. He's predicted to score 6.2 points in Gameweek 2 and so is worth a look at 7/42.75 to score six or more FPL points.

Elsewhere, Ollie Watkins has been mass sold this week after a blank and just 61 minutes in Gameweek 1. Expect him to be more heavily involved in this fixture, on a prediction of 5.0 points. Back him at 13/102.30 to score five or more FPL points in this fixture.

If you think they can both score six or more points in the same fixture, you can back Bukayo Saka and Ollie Watkins to score 6 or more FPL points each at 15/28.50 here.

You can find much more FPL bets for this fixture on the Betfair Sportsbook, under the header 'Star Player Fantasy Football Points'

