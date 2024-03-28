Fantasy Premier League Tips: Why we can profit from Garnacho to outscore Rashford at 5/4

Gordon and Bowen to shine at 5/2 3.50

Bet #1 - Anthony Gordon and Jarrod Bowen to combine for 12 or more points @ 5/2 3.50

Saturday's early kick off when Newcastle United face West Ham presents significant fantasy interest with popular midfielders Anthony Gordon and Jarrod Bowen facing off. This pair come into this game in form, each with four attacking returns in their last four league games.

Home comforts suit Gordon, with 14 of his 17 goal involvements coming at St James' Park - he's the second highest scoring player in the game at home this campaign. Meanwhile, Jarrod Bowen travels well, with ten of his 17 goal involvements coming on the road.

Gordon is predicted by AI to score 5.2 points in this game, slightly ahead of Bowen on 4.9 points. While their cumulative predicted score falls short of the 12 point target, advantageous midfielder scoring usually sees them score a minimum of six points when registering an attacking return, making this one worth a look.

Bet #2 - Ollie Watkins to score 10 or more points @ 7/2 4.50

Ollie Watkins remains the most consistent fantasy scorer this season, with a leading tally of 187 points and 31 goal involvements. He has four goal involvements in the last four gameweeks: three goals and one assist. He notched an assist in the reverse of this fixture, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Derby games are generally challenging to predict, with Watkins' form seemingly unaffected by home comforts. Aston Villa had been a formidable force at Villa Park in this campaign, but recent defeats to Spurs, Manchester United and Newcastle United this calendar year raises some concern.

The AI prediction of 5.8 points in this game suggests that a double digit haul could be out of reach. Watkins has amassed ten or more points in six fixtures this season, two of those coming at home, but to produce an explosive score in the Black Country derby may be a tall order.

Bet #3 - Alejandro Garnacho to score more FPL points than Marcus Rashford @ 5/4 2.25

Manchester United have found some positive form in 2024, winning five of their last seven Premier League games, producing some investible fantasy assets for their trip to Brentford. The Bees are without a clean sheet in their last six, conceding 15 goals in this spell.

Alejandro Garnacho has had a great breakthrough season, hitting ten fantasy returns, including three assists in his last four games. Marcus Rashford's form has been patchy, with ten goal involvements significantly below his own high standards, although he has scored goals in consecutive league games.

AI predicts Garnacho to prosper over his higher value team-mate, predicted to score 4.6 points compared to Rashford's 3.7 points. This is absolutely one to consider, with Garnacho coming out on top in FPL points terms in three of the last six gameweeks, while they've been tied on points on two occasions.

Bet #4 - Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz to combine for 20 or more points @ 3/1 4.00

Liverpool have one of the most attractive fixtures of the weekend as they host Brighton at Anfield. Mohamed Salah is back in contention to start his first league game of the calendar year, and given that he scored a brace for a 15 point haul in the reverse fixture, this target is absolutely achievable.

There's plenty of goal scoring potential from Liverpool's front three, with Darwin Nunez amassing three goals and one assist in his last four appearances, while winger Luis Diaz has two attacking returns in the same period - he's had five big chances on goal in this time.

The AI predicted points do fall below the 20 point target here, with Salah a credible captain pick on 7.4 points. Diaz is predicted to score 4.8 points and Darwin 3.5, giving a combined total of 15.7 points. This trio amassed 22 points between them in the reverse fixture, with just two goals, so I fancy their chances.

Bet #5 - Erling Haaland to score more FPL points than Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz combines @ 13/10 2.30

This weekend presents one of the most important fixtures of the season, as treble winners Manchester City face top of the table Arsenal at the Etihad. City are unbeaten at home this campaign, scoring in every game, but it's the Gunners who have the form in 2024, winning all eight games, with a leading 33 goals.

Haaland has been consistent if not explosive since returning from injury, with six attacking returns in seven starts. Saka has racked up four double digit hauls in the same spell, while Havertz tops the form charts with four goals and three assists in his last four, for an impressive average of nearly 12 points per game.

When it comes to the AI predictions, Haaland provides a worthy captain contender on 7.4 predicted points. However a conservative prediction of 3.6 points for the injury flagged Saka and 4.3 points for Havertz could feasibly see this duo outscore the Norwegian. Unpredictability leaves this one a pass for me.

