Wigan v Manchester United

Monday, 20:15

Last season's finalists dare not lose

Monday's FA Cup third round fixture is the latest in Manchester United's seemingly endless flotilla of problems and a defeat at League One Wigan would be unthinkable for an all at sea Erik ten Hag.

Last season's FA Cup finalists could hardly be in worse form either with just one victory in their last six (five Premier League and one Champions League), so the Match Odds outright price of 1/51.20 is something no one could entertain.

Priced at 10/111.00 to win the cup this year, it is the only realistic chance of a trophy in a dismal season, and it's a game that Ten Hag cannot afford to lose.

The team has virtually no identity and opponents have found it easy to play around them - highlighted by Nottingham Forest and West Ham recently with two away defeats for the Red Devils. The visitors cannot afford to field a weakened team either here.

Wigan big outsiders at double figures

Wigan have suffered an eight point deduction this term in League One, and are one of the lesser lights in a division that has been wide open as usual.

Latics boss Shaun Maloney was part of the Wigan team that shocked United to win the 2013 Cup Final and on the eve of the tie said this week: "I've not been a player or a coach at Manchester United but I know the pressures and I know the scrutiny is far superior than what it is on the manager of Wigan."

If you fancy the shock, the hosts are 10/111.00 in the Match Odds at 90 minutes and 7/18.00 To Qualify, but neither can really be considered even though they have won seven at the DW Stadium.

There are several odds boosts on the Sportsbook for Monday and the 0-4 win at 14/115.00 has been boosted from 10s and United scored plenty in last season's run to Wembley with three successive 3-1 wins against Everton, West Ham and Reading.

Far more realistic is the boost for Alejandro Garnacho to have an assist from 13/82.63 to 9/43.25, and that's a wager I quite like.

Garnacho has two assists and five goals across all formats this term, so that output of the two assists tempers the enthusiasm slightly, so I will go for the goals instead, as a Star Player Special at 11/43.75 for Garnacho to have 1 or more shots on target from outside the box looks of more interest. If he starts of course, and I think he will.

Bet Builder pick at 14/1 15.00

While it is dangerous to pick out a bet judged on Wigan's numbers, as playing against Lincoln and Port Vale is far removed from what they'll face on Monday night, their xG numbers are low - at 0.94 for an 1.34 against, and away from home they have a lowly xG of just 0.74.

As I think it's a game United will come through, a low-scoring victory will do for ten Hag. I'll play a tight first-half with the 0-0 at half-time bet in the First-Half Correct Score market and with Marcus Rashford to have a shot on target in both the first 45 and second - the double pays a generous 14/115.00.