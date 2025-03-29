Weekend Acca Tips Tips: A 23/2 both teams to score multi

Two quarter-finals set to produce goals at both ends

Struggling Morecombe backed to put up a fight

BTTS specialists Norwich and Baggies meet in East Anglia

Betfair Saturday Football Superboost

The FA Cup quarter-finals begin with a London derby at Craven Cottage where Fulham host Crystal Palace and it's a visiting player who takes centre stage in the Betfair Saturday Football Superboost.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has registered 12 shots on target in his last 10 games and Betfair have boosted the price on him having one or more here from 1/2 to 1/1.

Recommended Bet Back Mateta to have 1 or more shots on target (was 1/2) SBK 1/1

All five contests below feature teams with a handy habit of scoring and conceding on an almost weekly basis. Here's to that continuing this weekend in both the cup and across the lower leagues.

A hefty 72% of Fulham's home games have finished with both teams scoring this term while Palace have scored in 11 of their 13 away commitments in the Premier League. Moreover, the Eagles have converted twice in each of their last five away fixtures across all comps.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's availability is a big plus for this bet, the striker boasting eight in eight in the league. As for the hosts, Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz take it in turns to grab the headlines. The latter is expected to start here.



BTTS at Craven Cottage is priced up at 20/231.87





The Canaries have scored and conceded in each of their last six league outings and here they come up against the Championship's draw specialists, the Baggies sharing the spoils in 47% of their matches this term.

With the bulk of them being score-draws that bodes extremely well, especially as one of them - an entertaining 2-2 back-and-to - was the corresponding fixture to this, at the Hawthorns last November.



No second tier team has been involved in more games that ended with both sides getting on the scoresheet than Norwich, though the Baggies run them close.

Combined it amounts to 47 matches in the league alone.

BTTS at Carrow Road is priced up at 8/111.73

Since the start of October there hasn't been a single league game at Bloomfield Road that has produced a win to nil, for the hosts or visitors.

Four of the 14 have ended 0-0. The rest saw both teams converting.

This partly explains why Blackpool games have gifted us with the fourth most goals in the third tier - for and against combined - and here they encounter a side that has scored and conceded 114 combined, the second highest number in the division.

In recent weeks, the Trotters have participated in several high-scoring thrillers, most notably a 4-3 victory at home to Crawley, along with a couple of 3-2s for good measure.

If each side's porous defences are true to type, and their forwards on it, this has BTTS running through it like a stick of rock.

BTTS at Bloomfield Road is priced up at 8/131.61

Morecombe's best result of the season came in the corresponding fixture, beating the Robins 3-2 despite being rooted to the bottom of League Two.

It was a rare highlight of an otherwise nightmare campaign, both on and off the pitch, that has anchored them in the relegation zone for the entirety of 2024/25.

Yet, with time running out, there are encouraging signs that a recovery might still be possible, with four points picked up in recent weeks against mid-table fare. Now it's the turn of another mid-table side to travel to the seaside town, a side who have scored and conceded in 68% of their away fixtures this season.

Swindon may score with regularity under Ian Holloway but too often they are undone by a propensity to concede early. In seven league games in 2025, they have been breached inside half an hour.

BTTS at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium is priced up at 8/111.73

The Cherries racked up six big chances and took two of them when they encountered City at the Vitality back in November. From just 36% possession they ruthlessly exposed the Blues' defensive issues, one of the first clubs to do so.

Those issues may have been partly resolved since, but City's injury woes at the back have only escalated, with Ake, Akanji and Stones all absent this weekend. If Antoine Semenyo and company can replicate their excellent showing that afternoon you have to fancy them to trouble a back-line that's kept fewer league clean sheets than Everton or Manchester United in 2024/25.

Still, Pep Guardiola's men are FA Cup specialists, reaching the semis and beyond in seven of their last eight campaigns.

They also pertinently have only failed to score in three of their 22 away fixtures across all comps this season.



BTTS at the Vitality is priced up at 2/51.40