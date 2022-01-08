Sunday FA Cup Tips: Wolves will keep it clean against Blades

English FA Cup: Luton v Harrogate Town (Match Odds)Show Hide
Sunday 9 January, 12.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Luton
|Harrogate Town
|The Draw
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Wolves are in great defensive form and Dan Fitch expects that to continue against Sheffield United, as he previews Sunday's FA Cup third round ties.
"Wolves have now kept clean sheets in each of their last three games."
Back Wolves to beat Sheffield United to nil at 2.56/4
Luton 1.392/5 v Harrogate 8.27/1; The Draw 4.67/2
Sunday 9 January, 12:30
Live on Betfair Live Video
Harrogate pulled off a minor shock when they beat League One's Portsmouth and now they take on the Championship outfit Luton. The hosts should have too much class, but with Luton having conceded in each of their last four games at Kenilworth Road, a home win and both teams to score is 3.55.
Cardiff 2.486/4 v Preston 3.211/5; The Draw 3.39/4
Sunday 9 January, 14:00
Live on S4C and Betfair Live Video
Cardiff may have home advantage, but the value seems to be with their fellow Championship side Preston. The hosts are without a win in four (D2 L2), while Preston have won their last two games. Back Preston in the Draw No Bet market at 2.26/5.
Charlton 3.8514/5 v Norwich 2.111/10; The Draw 3.55/2
Sunday 9 January, 14:00
Live on Betfair Live Video
After five straight defeats in the Premier League, a match against a lower league team might be just what struggling Norwich need. Yet Charlton are much improved under Johnnie Jackson and both teams to score could land at 1.84/5.
Liverpool 1.271/4 v Shrewsbury 11.010/1; The Draw 7.26/1
Sunday 9 January, 14:00
Live on Betfair Live Video
After their EFL Cup semi-final against Arsenal was postponed this week, Liverpool seem able to put a team together for this match against Shrewsbury. Despite the number of absentees, Liverpool will surely have a strong enough side to deal with League One's Shrewsbury. Back the hosts to win half-time/full-time at 1.824/5.
Stoke 1.42/5 v Leyton Orient 9.417/2; The Draw 4.84/1
Sunday 9 January, 14:00
Live on Betfair Live Video
Stoke have only won one of their last six games (D1 L4), but with League's Two Leyton Orient also not in the best form, the extra class of the hosts should tell. The half-time/full-time Stoke win is 2.26/5.
Tottenham 1.132/15 v Morecambe 26.025/1; The Draw 12.011/1
Sunday 9 January, 14:00
Live on Betfair Live Video
Spurs suffered cup disappointment in midweek when they lost 2-0 at Chelsea in the EFL Cup semi-final, first-leg. With the second-leg in midweek, Antonio Conte will rotate heavily, but Tottenham will surely still beat Morcambe comfortably. The Londoners are 1.834/5 to win both halves.
Wolves 1.594/7 v Sheffield United 6.411/2; The Draw 4.1
Sunday 9 January, 14:00
Live on Betfair Live Video
In-form Wolves come into this match off the back of a 1-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Wolves have now kept clean sheets in each of their last three games and you can back them to beat Sheffield United to nil at 2.56/4.
Back Luton to beat Harrogate and both teams to score at 3.505/2
Back Preston draw no bet against Cardiff at 2.26/5
Back both Charlton and Norwich to score at 1.84/5
Back Liverpool to beat Shrewsbury half-time/full-time at 1.824/5
Back Stoke to beat Leyton Orient half-time/full-time at 2.26/5
Back Tottenham to win both halves against Morecambe at 1.834/5
Back Wolves to beat Sheffield United to nil at 2.56/4
Sunday 9 January, 12.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Luton
|Harrogate Town
|The Draw
|Back
|Lay
|Cardiff
|Preston
|Back
|Lay
|Tottenham
|Morecambe
|The Draw
|Back
|Lay
|Stoke/Stoke
|Stoke/Draw
|Stoke/Leyton Orient
|Draw/Stoke
|Draw/Draw
|Draw/Leyton Orient
|Leyton Orient/Stoke
|Leyton Orient/Draw
|Leyton Orient/Leyton Orient
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
|Back
|Lay
|Liverpool/Liverpool
|Liverpool/Draw
|Liverpool/Shrewsbury
|Draw/Liverpool
|Draw/Draw
|Draw/Shrewsbury
|Shrewsbury/Liverpool
|Shrewsbury/Draw
|Shrewsbury/Shrewsbury
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No