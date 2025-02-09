Sunday FA Cup Tips: Back 7/2 Tottenham at Villa Park

Liverpool to keep it clean down south

Emery isn't bothered about the FA Cup, allegedly

Plymouth vs Liverpool, 15:00 - How to back the visitors at near evens

Premier League Liverpool head to Plymouth of the Championship in the FA Cup on Sunday and the bookies aren't predicting an upset.

The visitors are 1.192/11 to win in 90 minutes on the Exchange but backing them to win and both teams to score 'no' is available at a much more palatable price at 1.845/6.

Liverpool have only failed to win eight of their 37 games in all competitions this season and of their 29 wins, 18 have been to nil.

In the last round of this competition, Liverpool cruised past Accrington 4-0 and it is difficult to imagine Plymouth causing them too many issues on Sunday.

The hosts pulled off the shock of the last round beating Brentford away. The Bees are one of the most formidable home sides in the top flight whilst Plymouth are the worst travellers in the football league but in true FA Cup style, form went out of the window.

Miron Muslic watched that clash from the stands and since taking to the dugout his Pilgrim side have played five, won one, drawn two and lost the other two.

His side's first win came at the weekend against West Brom, a game where Tony Mowbray's highflying side took the league but the game was turned on its head by a Ryan Hardie brace in the final 15 minutes.

Muslic threw his new signings straight into the fray. Interestingly his side sat about 15 yards deeper than they have been doing at home this season.

The Baggies boss complained about it post game and if Muslic opts for the same contain and counter approach this weekend, goals could be of a premium.

Ultimately though, another top-flight scalp should be out of reach for Plymouth and Liverpool should have enough to get themselves into the next round without too many issues.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to win and BTTS 'no' EXC 1.84

Aston Villa vs Tottenham, 17:35 - Spurs can bounce back

Unai Emery doesn't rate England's domestic cup competitions. He loves European competitions in which he is a specialist, but if the silverware is up for grabs exclusively on these shores and he is not having it.

Since he took charge at Villa Park (October 2022), the Villans have played nine cup competition games and won in 90 minutes only three times.

Two of those have come this term, a 2-1 win at League One Wycombe in the League Cup and the 2-1 win over West Ham in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Hammers were better for the majority of the game in the last round, heading into the final 20 minutes before Niclas Füllkrug was forced off with an injury and momentum swung in the favour of the hosts.

Under Emery's tutelage, Villa have played fellow Premier League sides six times (W1 D1 L4) and lower league opposition three times beating Championship side Middlesbrough, Wycombe and losing to Stevenage who were in League Two at the time.

I wouldn't be in a rush to back them on Sunday, especially considering the importance of this game for the opposition.

Tottenham were emphatically dumped out of the League Cup semi-final by Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday leaving only this competition and the Europa League for Ange Postecoglou to win some silverware.

But losing to Liverpool is a common thread among most clubs this season and Spurs ended a run of seven winless games in the Premier League with victory over Brentford in their last league outing. They could welcome back more key players for Sunday's trip to Villa Park.

Backing the visitors to win at 4.507/2 on the Exchange appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Tottenham to win EXC 4.5

