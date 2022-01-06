To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Saturday FA Cup Tips: Leicester can repeat result against Watford

Brendan Rodgers.
Will the FA Cup holders Leicester make it through to the fourth round?

Dan Fitch has his money on Leicester to beat Watford in an entertaining match, as he previews the pick of Saturday's FA Cup third round ties...

"Watford have lost each of their last six games, which is a run that started with a 4-2 defeat at Leicester." Back Leicester to beat Watford and both teams to score at 3.55

FA Cup Third Round
Saturday 8 January

Fulham struggling for form

Bristol City 4.47/2 v Fulham 1.774/5; The Draw 3.711/4
Kick off, 12:30

Fulham are struggling for form and without a win in five games (D4 L1). They've conceded in each of their last four and with both teams to score landing in each of Bristol City's last four games, odds of 1.814/5 look value.

Burnley will concede

Burnley 1.758/11 v Huddersfield 5.39/2; The Draw 3.711/4
Kick off, 12:30

This might not be as easy for Burnley as the odds suggest. Huddersfield are sixth in the Championship and unbeaten in six (W3 D3). This should be competitive and both teams to score is 1.9520/21.

Value is with Derby

Coventry 1.9110/11 v Derby 4.77/2; The Draw 3.55
Kick off, 12:30

It's hard to see why Coventry are such big favourites here. The tenth placed Championship club are without a win in six (D4 L2) and if not for a points reduction, Derby would be ahead of them in eighth place. Derby are now unbeaten in four (W3 D1) and you can back them to avoid defeat at 2.021/1 in the Double Chance market.

Back repeat result of recent fixture

Leicester 1.618/13 v Watford 6.411/2; The Draw 4.216/5
Kick off, 15:00

This all-Premier League affair sees Leicester as fairly heavy favourites. Watford have lost each of their last six games, which is a run that started with a 4-2 defeat at Leicester. Back a repeat, with the home win and both teams to score at 3.55.

Magpies can steal clean sheet

Newcastle 1.292/7 v Cambridge 13.012/1; The Draw 5.95/1
Kick off, 15:00

It might not seem ideal for a club fighting against relegation to go on an FA Cup run, but Newcastle need to kickstart their campaign and a win here could help. Cambridge have failed to score in either of their last two games and you can back the hosts to win to nil at 1.9520/21.

Bees are buzzing

Port Vale 9.89/1 v Brentford 1.412/5; The Draw 4.67/2
Kick off, 15:00

Brentford pulled off a great result in their last outing, with an understrength side managing to beat Aston Villa 2-1. The result saw Brentford move up to twelfth and further distance themselves from the relegation zone. Brentford's three matches against Football League opposition in the EFL Cup this season, all saw at least three goals score and you can back an away win and over 2.5 goals against League Two's Port Vale at 2.1511/10.

Baggies keeping it tight

West Brom 3.412/5 v Brighton 2.226/5; The Draw 3.55/2
Kick off, 15:00

West Brom have slipped down to fourth in the Championship during a period of inconsistent form and it's not difficult to see why. Of their last ten games, nine have seen less than three goals scored, with seven seeing one or less. Brighton are hardly prolific themselves, so under 2.5 goals should land at 1.834/5.

Rovers return to form

Wigan 2.8815/8 v Blackburn 2.56/4; The Draw 3.259/4
Kick off, 15:00

This is a very big price for Blackburn. They have risen to second place in the Championship on the back of a nine match unbeaten run (W7 D2). League One's Wigan are also in good form and unbeaten in 13 (W9 D4), but class should tell here. You can back Blackburn cautiously in the Draw No Bet market and still get odds of 1.84/5.

Recommended bets

Back both Bristol City and Fulham to score at 1.814/5
Back both Burnley and Huddersfield to score at 1.9520/21
Back Derby double chance against Coventry at 2.021/1
Back Leicester to beat Watford and both teams to score at 3.55/2
Back Newcastle to beat Cambridge to nil at 1.9520/21
Back Brentford to beat Port Vale and over 2.5 goals at 2.1511/10
Back under 2.5 goals between West Brom and Brighton at 1.834/5
Back Blackburn draw no bet against Wigan at 1.84/5

