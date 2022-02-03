Saturday FA Cup Tips: Free-scoring Fulham will score against Man City

FA Cup Fourth Round

Saturday 5 February, 15:00 Kick Offs

Palace will win handsomely

Crystal Palace 1.121/8 v Hartlepool 23.022/1; The Draw 9.08/1

Patrick Vieira put out a strong team in the last round against Millwall and though Palace are now up against weaker opposition, the manager's squad are well rested. Class should tell, with Crystal Palace priced at 2.0521/20 to win both halves.

Lampard returns to limelight

Everton 2.0421/20 v Brentford 4.1; The Draw 3.412/5

Frank Lampard's first game as Everton manager comes against Premier League opposition. With Lampard having struggled to sort out Chelsea's defensive issues during his time at Stamford Bridge, both teams to score looks a safe bet at 1.8810/11.

Terriers are value

Huddersfield 1.728/11 v Barnsley 5.39/2; The Draw 3.711/4

This Yorkshire derby between two Championship sides, sees Huddersfield as the rightful favourites. Barnsley are bottom of the table and have lost each of their last four games, while Huddersfield are unbeaten in eleven (W6 D5). The hosts look value at 1.728/11.

Fulham can score at Premier League leaders

Manchester City 1.152/13 v Fulham 22.021/1; The Draw 10.09/1

The Premier League leaders take on the top team from the Championship. Fulham's last five games have seen them score 23 goals and that could be key to finding a way to back Manchester City. A home win and both teams to score is 2.68/5.

QPR will progress against Posh

Peterborough 3.711/4 v QPR 2.1211/10; The Draw 3.55/2

These Championship sides are in contrasting form and at opposite ends of the table. Peterborough are 22nd in the table and have only won two of their last 14 games (D3 L9). QPR are sixth and are unbeaten in seven (W5 D2). Back the away win at 2.1211/10.

Back Saints to go marching on

Southampton 1.51/2 v Coventry 6.86/1; The Draw 4.3100/30

Though they have drawn too many games, Southampton have only lost once at home this season (W3 D7). One would think that they would have the quality to beat a Coventry side that are tenth in the Championship, but their tendency to draw games suggests that this one will be tight. A home win and both teams to score is 3.412/5.

Stoke struggling at home

Stoke 1.845/6 v Wigan 4.84/1; The Draw 3.814/5

The fact that Stoke have been drawn at home might not count for much, as their win against Leyton Orient in the last round is their only victory in their last six home games (D1 L4). With League One's Wigan unbeaten in 20 games (W14 D6), there is the chance of an upset here. At the very least, both teams to score should land at 1.865/6.

Wolves can keep clean sheet in victory

Wolves 1.695/7 v Norwich 6.05/1; The Draw 3.9

Norwich have won back-to-back Premier League games against Everton and Watford, to climb out of the relegation zone. Wolves look likely to be a tougher nut to crack. The hosts are unbeaten in six (W5 D1) and have kept clean sheets in four of those games. Wolves are 2.6313/8 to win to nil.