Crystal Palace 2.0421/20 v Southampton 4.03/1; The Draw 3.55

Saturday 7 January, 12:30

Neither of these Premier League sides are playing well, with Palace having been beaten 4-0 at home by Spurs on Wednesday and Southampton having lost each of their last three games. The Saints really do look dismal right now and at these odds it's worth backing the hosts to bounce back with a win at 2.0421/20.

Foxes get lucky draw

Gillingham 18.5 v Leicester 1.232/9; The Draw 7.26/1

Saturday 7 January, 12:30

Leicester have lost all three of their Premier League games since the season returned, so they need to build some confidence in this cup tie against opposition that are bottom of League 2. The Foxes should win half-time/full-time at 1.758/11.

Another win for Spurs

Tottenham 1.162/13 v Portsmouth 22.021/1; The Draw 10.09/1

Saturday 7 January, 12:30

Speaking of confidence, Spurs got a much needed boost with their midweek thrashing of Palace. Portsmouth's recent poor form has seen them sack Danny Cowley, with Simon Bassey now in temporary charge. Back Tottenham to take advantage of the turmoil. A home win, over 2.5 goals and Ryan Sessegnon to score is 3.55/2.

Forest are value

Blackpool 4.67/2 v Nottingham Forest 1.845/6; The Draw 3.953/1

Saturday 7 January, 15:00

Forest picked up a valuable win when they beat Southampton in midweek and now face a Blackpool side that are without a win in nine Championship matches (D4 L5). Though he's likely to rotate, one thing Steve Cooper is not short of is squad options, so back the away win at 1.845/6.

Both will score in close encounter

Bournemouth 2.68/5 v Burnley 2.982/1; The Draw 3.45

Saturday 7 January, 15:00

This looks like an even contest between a Bournemouth side that are 16th in the Premier League and the team that are top of the Championship. Both teams to score should land at 1.834/5.

Boro can pull off shock

Middlesbrough 5.69/2 v Brighton 1.695/7; The Draw 4.1

Saturday 7 January, 15:00

Middlesbrough are flying under Michael Carrick, winning seven of their ten games (D1 L2) since the former Manchester United midfielder took charge. Brighton recently lost to Charlton in the EFL Cup, so take a chance on Middlesbrough double chance and both teams to score at 3.1511/5.

Back Bees in London derby

Brentford 2.546/4 v West Ham 2.962/1; The Draw 3.412/5

Saturday 7 January, 17:30

Based on form, there is only one winner of this London derby between a Brentford side in ninth and a West Ham team hovering just outside the relegation zone. The value is very much with the Bees and you back them in the Draw No Bet market and still get odds of 1.84/5.

No drama from Newcastle

Sheffield Wednesday 7.06/1 v Newcastle 1.51/2; The Draw 4.67/2

Saturday 7 January, 18:00

Against different opposition, a Wednesday team that are second in League One, might have had a chance of pulling off an FA Cup shock. Even accounting for some tinkering from Eddie Howe, Newcastle should be too organised and you can back them to win to nil at 2.56/4.

Goals will flow at Anfield

Liverpool 1.351/3 v Wolves 10.09/1; The Draw 5.85/1

Saturday 7 January, 20:00

Wolves have looked much better under Julen Lopetegui and could cause problems against a Liverpool side that looked awful in defeat to Brentford this week. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals is 1.9720/21.