</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-united-v-fulham-tips-expect-goals-in-fa-cup-qf-180323-840.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-united-v-fulham-tips-expect-goals-in-fa-cup-qf-180323-840.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham </a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-news-galopin-wins-a-gold-cup-epic-and-another-of-our-tipsters-hot-on-day-4-170323-134.html">Cheltenham News: Galopin wins a Gold Cup epic and another of our tipsters hot on Day 4</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-gold-cup-results-winners-odds-in-running-highs-and-lows-for-friday-160323-6.html">Cheltenham Festival Results Day 4: Galopin Des Champs wins Gold Cup</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/rachael-blackmore-cheltenham-runners-friday-march-17-a-plus-tard-in-great-order-100323-1227.html">Rachael Blackmore Day 4 Cheltenham Runners: A Plus Tard seems in great order</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/">Gold Cup Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/">Ladies Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/">St Patrick's Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/">Cheltenham Races</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-results-reviews/">Cheltenham Results</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/manchester-city-v-burnley-tips-kompany-wont-enjoy-his-reunion-160323-140.html">Manchester City v Burnley: Kompany won't enjoy his reunion</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea-v-everton-tips-back-the-hosts-on-the-handicaps-160323-719.html">Chelsea v Everton Tips: Back the hosts on the handicaps </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-20-170323-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-backs-truckers-lodge-to-roll-back-years-at-16-1-170323-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin backs Truckers Lodge to roll back years at 16/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-complete-unknown-has-a-lovely-chance-at-kempton-160323-9.html">Paul Nicholls: Complete Unknown has a lovely chance at Kempton</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-donnas-for-thomson-can-seal-a-heavy-ground-double-on-saturday-180323-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Thomson can seal a heavy ground double on Saturday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-australia-second-odi-tips-stick-with-gill-and-head-180323-194.html">India v Australia Second ODI Tips: Stick with Gill and Head</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/lahore-qalandars-v-multan-sultans-psl-tips-lahore-nervy-in-the-chase-170323-194.html">Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans PSL Tips: Lahore nervy in chase</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/south-africa-v-west-indies-second-odi-tips-windies-worthy-of-support-170323-194.html">South Africa v West Indies Second ODI Tips: Windies worthy of support</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Betfair's SNP market moves sharply towards Humza Yousaf</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-odds-who-benefits-from-the-sue-gray-scandal-060323-171.html">UK Politics: Who benefits from the Sue Gray 'scandal'?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-humza-yousaf-1-2-as-final-three-confirmed-240223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Humza Yousaf 1/2 as final three confirmed</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-9-tips-alcaraz-and-sinner-deserved-favourites-160323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 9 Tips: Alcaraz and Sinner deserved favourites</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-8-tips-medvedev-vulnerable-in-disliked-slow-conditions-1-150323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 8 Tips: Medvedev vulnerable in disliked slow conditions</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-7-tips-norrie-the-pick-after-strong-build-up-to-the-event-140323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 7 Tips: Norrie the pick after strong build-up to the event</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-spieth-the-early-jolly-at-copperhead-170323-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Spieth favourite to double up at Copperhead</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-valspar-and-sdc-championship-on-pga-tour-and-dp-tour-130323-204.html">Golf Tips: This week's best bets for Valspar and SDC Championship</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/valspar-championship-first-round-leader-tips-choose-cole-at-80/1-140323-719.html">Valspar Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Choose 80/1 Cole</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-best-bets-for-ireland-v-england-france-v-wales-and-scotland-v-italy-100323-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Ireland v England, France v Wales and Scotland v Italy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-best-bets-for-england-v-france-scotland-v-ireland-and-italy-v-wales-260223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for England v France, Scotland v Ireland and Italy v Wales</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-tips-best-bets-for-wales-v-england-france-v-scotland-and-italy-v-ireland-120223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Wales v England, France v Scotland and Italy v Ireland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/wst-classic-snooker-betting-preview-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-150323-171.html">WST Classic Snooker Betting Preview: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/ufc-285-betting-tips-back-jon-jones-to-reign-supreme-at-heavyweight-010323-1216.html">UFC 285: Back Jon Jones to reign supreme at heavyweight</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-tommy-fury-odds-bettors-back-american-to-beat-brit-220223-204.html">Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: Bettors back American to beat Brit</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Manchester United v Fulham: Expect goals in FA Cup quarter final</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/andy-schooler/">Andy Schooler</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-18">18 March 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Manchester United v Fulham: Expect goals in FA Cup quarter final", "name": "Manchester United v Fulham: Expect goals in FA Cup quarter final", "description": "Andy Schooler finds a way of backing Manchester United at 11/5 to beat Fulham in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/manchester-united-v-fulham-tips-expect-goals-in-fa-cup-qf-180323-840.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/manchester-united-v-fulham-tips-expect-goals-in-fa-cup-qf-180323-840.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-18T10:01:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-18T10:20:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/2cfffc6d5aa880283d0cc338ff578c311ba1bd46.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Andy Schooler finds a way of backing Manchester United at 11/5 to beat Fulham in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford... Stats look good for United/BTTS Fouls market offers potential Free £2 Bet Builder available Manchester United v FulhamSunday 19 March, 16:30Live on ITV1 Manchester United's bid to complete a cup treble continues on Sunday. Not the Treble, you understand. Let's not get confused. With the EFL Cup already in the cabinet, focus now turns from the Europa League to the FA Cup with a home tie with Fulham standing between them and a Wembley semi-final. United's home comforts Given United are unbeaten at home since early September, it looks a decent draw for the Red Devils. How their bid for three trophies fares will have much to do with how Erik ten Hag juggles his squad over the next couple of months. The Dutchman also has another target - securing Champions League football next season - and the most likely way of achieving that currently is via a top-four Premier League finish. So, for now, every game matters. Ten Hag will also have to consider the international break which comes up immediately after this fixture. How much, if at all, can he take into account the amount of football his stars will be playing over the next 10 days for their countries? In terms of his team selection here, we do at least know that he's treated this competition with respect in his first season in English football and while changes look sure to be made given this game comes less than 72 hours after a Europa game in Seville, they probably won't be widespread. One we know of is that Casemiro will need replacing in midfield as he begins a domestic suspension. Key man back for Fulham That's decent news for Fulham, who themselves welcome back Joao Palhinha from his own ban. In his absence, Fulham lost both games - 3-0 at home to Arsenal and 3-2 away to Brentford - with the Portuguese's all-action midfield displays badly missed. He will be needed - Fulham have lost all eight games they've played against the Premier League's current top five. Throw in a dreadful record in this fixture (see below) and it's hard to make too much of a case for them to win in 90 minutes at [8.0]. United are [1.46] in that market and while they look worthy odds-on favourites given their strength at home - they've now won 18 of their last 20 Old Trafford games - there looks a better way of backing them. There have been plenty of goals at Old Trafford this season with over 2.5 landing in 69% of their Premier League games. As for Fulham, 67% of their league matches have landed this too. BTTS offers added value A United win with over 2.5 goals takes the price up to evens but the bet I like the look of is for a home victory with both teams scoring. Statistically, the season so far offers great hope to backers of this bet. Even in victory, United have struggled to keep the better teams out on home turf. They've won five games at Old Trafford against the current top 12 and four of those have also seen the opposition find the net. Fulham's data is also strong. They've lost six away games in the league but they've scored in five of them. United also won the sides' only previous meeting this season via this method - 2-1 at Craven Cottage. Adding both teams to score raises the price about a United win to [3.2] which looks worth a small wager. Back Man Utd to win and both teams to score @ 3.2 Free Bet Builder It's always worth a look at the sub-markets too, especially with Betfair offering customers a free £2 Bet Builder on any Premier League or FA Cup game this weekend. It would be wrong not to mention Marcus Rashford, whose red-hot form has now seen him score in 17 of his 24 appearances since the World Cup. He's even money to find the net again in this contest. That option looks sure to make plenty of Bet Builders but my preference would be to focus on the fouls markets. Both sides are in the Premier League's top eight for fouls committed - and the top four for cards received - so they could keep ref Chris Kavanagh busy. While some of the obvious foul candidates such as Palhinha and Fred are understandably very short prices, there are three players who do look a spot of value for 1+ foul. For Fulham, Antonee Robinson has conceded a foul in six of his last seven appearances at left-back and could be going up against the awkward Antony or Jadon Sancho in this one. As for United, centre-forward Wout Weghorst is now on a run of having committed a foul in his last eight games. Meanwhile, Lisandro Martinez has delivered on the 1+ foul bet in six of his last seven and the famously short centre-back will surely be targeted by the physical beast that is Aleksandar Mitrovic here. Put the three together and you get a price around the 23/10 mark. Back Martinez, Weghorst &amp; Robinson 1+ foul each @ 3.33 Of course, the problem we have is not really knowing who is going to play so if you are backing this suggestion, check the team news before kick-off - you don't really want to be letting the bet run if one of the players is named on the bench. Cashing out and replacing the bet using starters only is the more sensible ploy. Opta fact Fulham are winless in their last 15 meetings with Manchester United in all competitions (D3 L12), while they've only won one of their last 25 away games against the Red Devils (3-1 in October 2003). Click here for more weekend football tips and previews", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/2cfffc6d5aa880283d0cc338ff578c311ba1bd46.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Andy Schooler" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/2cfffc6d5aa880283d0cc338ff578c311ba1bd46.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/2cfffc6d5aa880283d0cc338ff578c311ba1bd46.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/2cfffc6d5aa880283d0cc338ff578c311ba1bd46.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/2cfffc6d5aa880283d0cc338ff578c311ba1bd46.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Erik ten Hag: Has put out some strong teams in the FA Cup this season</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210751399" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English FA Cup","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.210751399","entry_title":"Manchester United v Fulham: Expect goals in FA Cup quarter final"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210751399">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Manchester%20United%20v%20Fulham%3A%20Expect%20goals%20in%20FA%20Cup%20quarter%20final&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-united-v-fulham-tips-expect-goals-in-fa-cup-qf-180323-840.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-united-v-fulham-tips-expect-goals-in-fa-cup-qf-180323-840.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-united-v-fulham-tips-expect-goals-in-fa-cup-qf-180323-840.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-united-v-fulham-tips-expect-goals-in-fa-cup-qf-180323-840.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-united-v-fulham-tips-expect-goals-in-fa-cup-qf-180323-840.html&text=Manchester%20United%20v%20Fulham%3A%20Expect%20goals%20in%20FA%20Cup%20quarter%20final" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Andy Schooler finds a way of backing Manchester United at 11/5 to beat Fulham in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Stats look good for United/BTTS</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Fouls market offers potential</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Free £2 Bet Builder available</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210751463" title="Exchange MUNFUL" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Manchester United v Fulham</strong></a><br><strong>Sunday 19 March, 16:30</strong><br><strong>Live on ITV1</strong></p><p><strong>Manchester United's</strong> bid to complete a cup treble continues on Sunday. Not <em>the</em> Treble, you understand. Let's not get confused.</p><p>With the EFL Cup already in the cabinet, focus now turns from the Europa League to the <strong>FA Cup</strong> with a home tie with <strong>Fulham</strong> standing between them and a Wembley semi-final.</p><h2>United's home comforts</h2><p></p><p>Given United are unbeaten at home since early September, it looks a decent draw for the Red Devils.</p><p>How their bid for three trophies fares will have much to do with <strong>how Erik ten Hag juggles his squad</strong> over the next couple of months.</p><p>The Dutchman also has another target - securing Champions League football next season - and the most likely way of achieving that currently is via a top-four Premier League finish.</p><p>So, for now, every game matters.</p><p>Ten Hag will also have to consider the international break which comes up immediately after this fixture.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>How much, if at all, can he take into account the amount of football his stars will be playing over the next 10 days for their countries?</strong></p> </blockquote><p>In terms of his team selection here, we do at least know that he's <strong>treated this competition with respect</strong> in his first season in English football and while changes look sure to be made given this game comes less than 72 hours after a Europa game in Seville, they probably won't be widespread.</p><p>One we know of is that <strong>Casemiro</strong> will need replacing in midfield as he begins a domestic suspension.</p><h2>Key man back for Fulham</h2><p></p><p>That's decent news for Fulham, who themselves welcome back <strong>Joao Palhinha</strong> from his own ban.</p><p>In his absence, Fulham lost both games - 3-0 at home to Arsenal and 3-2 away to Brentford - with the Portuguese's all-action midfield displays badly missed.</p><p>He will be needed - <strong>Fulham have lost all eight games they've played against the Premier League's current top five</strong>. Throw in a dreadful record in this fixture (see below) and it's hard to make too much of a case for them <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210751463" title="Exchange MUNFUL" target="_blank" rel="noopener">to win in 90 minutes</a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b>.</p><p>United are <b class="inline_odds" title="40/85"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.46</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/85</span></b> in that market and while they look worthy odds-on favourites given their strength at home - <strong>they've now won 18 of their last 20 Old Trafford games</strong> - there looks a better way of backing them.</p><p>There have been <strong>plenty of goals</strong> at Old Trafford this season with <strong>over 2.5 landing in 69% of their Premier League games</strong>. As for Fulham, 67% of their league matches have landed this too.</p><h2>BTTS offers added value</h2><p></p><p>A <strong>United win with over 2.5 goals</strong> takes the price up to <strong>evens</strong> but the bet I like the look of is for a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210751399" title="Exchange MUNFUL" target="_blank" rel="noopener">home victory with both teams scoring</a>.</p><p>Statistically, the season so far offers great hope to backers of this bet.</p><p>Even in victory, United have struggled to keep the better teams out on home turf.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>They've won five games at Old Trafford against the current top 12 and four of those have also seen the opposition find the net</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>Fulham's data is also strong. They've <strong>lost six away games in the league but they've scored in five of them</strong>.</p><p>United also won the sides' only previous meeting this season via this method - 2-1 at Craven Cottage.</p><p>Adding both teams to score raises the price about a United win to <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b> which looks worth a small wager.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Man Utd to win and both teams to score @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210751399" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.2</a></div><h2>Free Bet Builder</h2><p></p><p>It's always worth a look at the<strong> sub-markets</strong> too, especially with Betfair offering customers a <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=claim2bb190223" title="MUNFUL to Free BB">free £2 Bet Builder</a> on any Premier League or FA Cup game this weekend.</p><p>It would be wrong not to mention <strong>Marcus Rashford</strong>, whose red-hot form has now seen him <strong>score in 17 of his 24 appearances since the World Cup</strong>. He's even money to find the net again in this contest.</p><p>That option looks sure to make plenty of <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-utd-v-fulham/32152554?selectedGroup=1611933388" title="Sportsbook MUNFUL" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet Builders</a> but my preference would be to focus on the fouls markets.</p><p><strong>Both sides are in the Premier League's top eight for fouls committed</strong> - and the top four for cards received - so they could keep ref Chris Kavanagh busy.</p><p>While some of the obvious foul candidates such as Palhinha and Fred are understandably very short prices, there are three players who do look a spot of value for <strong>1+ foul</strong>.</p><p>For Fulham, <strong>Antonee Robinson</strong> has conceded a foul in six of his last seven appearances at left-back and could be going up against the awkward Antony or Jadon Sancho in this one.</p><p>As for United, centre-forward <strong>Wout Weghorst</strong> is now on a run of having committed a foul in his <strong>last eight games</strong>.</p><p><img alt="1280 Wout Weghorst Man Utd 2023 Europa League.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Wout%20Weghorst%20Man%20Utd%202023%20Europa%20League.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Meanwhile, <strong>Lisandro Martinez has delivered on the 1+ foul bet in six of his last seven</strong> and the famously short centre-back will surely be targeted by the physical beast that is <strong>Aleksandar Mitrovic</strong> here.</p><p>Put the three together and you get a price around the <strong>23/10</strong> mark.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Martinez, Weghorst & Robinson 1+ foul each @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-utd-v-fulham/32152554?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.33</a></div><p>Of course, the problem we have is not really knowing who is going to play so if you are backing this suggestion, check the team news before kick-off - you don't really want to be letting the bet run if one of the players is named on the bench.</p><p>Cashing out and replacing the bet using starters only is the more sensible ploy.</p><h2>Opta fact</h2><p></p><p>Fulham are winless in their last 15 meetings with Manchester United in all competitions (D3 L12), while they've only won one of their last 25 away games against the Red Devils (3-1 in October 2003).</p><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/" title="MUNFUL to football">Click here for more weekend football tips and previews</a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Andy Schooler's P/L 2022/23</h2> <p>Staked: 35.22pts <br>Returned: 47.4pts <br>P/L: +12.18pts</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Completely FREE £2 Bet on Premier League and FA Cup Bet Builders this weekend</h2> <p>The Betfair Sportsbook are giving customers a <strong>completely FREE £2 bet</strong> on Bet Builders on any Premier League or FA Cup Quarter-Final game this weekend. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CLAIM2BB190223">T&C's apply</a>.</p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210751399" title="Exchange MUNFUL" target="_blank" rel="noopener">1pt Manchester United to win and both teams to score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b></a></strong> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.210751399" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English FA Cup: Man Utd v Fulham (Match Odds and Both teams to Score)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 19 March, 4.30pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Man Utd/Yes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Man Utd/Yes" data-market_id="1.210751399" data-price="3.05" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8071253">3.05</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Man Utd/Yes" data-market_id="1.210751399" data-price="3.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="8071253">3.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fulham/Yes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fulham/Yes" data-market_id="1.210751399" data-price="12.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8074212">12.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Fulham/Yes" data-market_id="1.210751399" data-price="17.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="8074212">17.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Draw/Yes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Draw/Yes" data-market_id="1.210751399" data-price="6.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8067002">6.4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Draw/Yes" data-market_id="1.210751399" data-price="7.8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="8067002">7.8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Man Utd/No</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Man Utd/No" data-market_id="1.210751399" data-price="2.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8071250">2.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Man Utd/No" data-market_id="1.210751399" data-price="2.78" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="8071250">2.78</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fulham/No</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fulham/No" data-market_id="1.210751399" data-price="14" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8074211">14</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Fulham/No" data-market_id="1.210751399" data-price="19.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="8074211">19.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Draw/No</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Draw/No" data-market_id="1.210751399" data-price="16.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2041283">16.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Draw/No" data-market_id="1.210751399" data-price="23" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2041283">23</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-united-v-fulham-tips-expect-goals-in-fa-cup-qf-180323-840.html%23gobet-1.210751399">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-united-v-fulham-tips-expect-goals-in-fa-cup-qf-180323-840.html%23gobet-1.210751399">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210751399" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English FA Cup","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.210751399","entry_title":"Manchester United v Fulham: Expect goals in FA Cup quarter final"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210751399">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Manchester%20United%20v%20Fulham%3A%20Expect%20goals%20in%20FA%20Cup%20quarter%20final&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-united-v-fulham-tips-expect-goals-in-fa-cup-qf-180323-840.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-united-v-fulham-tips-expect-goals-in-fa-cup-qf-180323-840.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-united-v-fulham-tips-expect-goals-in-fa-cup-qf-180323-840.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-united-v-fulham-tips-expect-goals-in-fa-cup-qf-180323-840.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-united-v-fulham-tips-expect-goals-in-fa-cup-qf-180323-840.html&text=Manchester%20United%20v%20Fulham%3A%20Expect%20goals%20in%20FA%20Cup%20quarter%20final" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/manchester-city-v-burnley-tips-kompany-wont-enjoy-his-reunion-160323-140.html">Manchester City v Burnley: Kompany won't enjoy his reunion</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/VincentKompanyBurnley1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/VincentKompanyBurnley1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-20-170323-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola, Man City boss.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Pep%20Guardiola%2C%20Man%20City%20boss.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/sunday-fa-cup-and-premier-league-tipsheet-stats-and-bet-builders-150323-204.html">Sunday FA Cup and Premier League Tipsheet: Bet Builders from 2/1 to 6/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 FA Cup trophy.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20FA%20Cup%20trophy.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/sheffield-united-v-blackburn-tips-blades-far-too-short-to-support-170323-766.html">Sheffield United v Blackburn: Blades far too short to support</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/618a25218dcb4ee38f149acf67ab3a036d2ce933.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/618a25218dcb4ee38f149acf67ab3a036d2ce933.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">More English FA Cup</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class="active "> English FA Cup </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1679135001" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
English FA Cup
Manchester United v Fulham: Expect goals in FA Cup quarter final
Cheltenham
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
Rugby
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Cheltenham
Horse Racing
Football
Golf