Man United v Fulham: Back Raul Jimenez to have more shots than Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United v Fulham

Sunday, 16:30

Match Ups - Jimenez to have more shots than Fernandes

Manchester United host Fulham on Sunday afternoon in a FA Cup fifth round tie, and with the path to Wembley opening up both managers should field as full strength teams as possible.

The means that United captain Bruno Fernandes will again be on show at Old Trafford, while for the Cottagers striker Raul Jimenez will be aiming to shoot his side into the quarter finals.

On the Betfair Sportsbook, using Betfair Build Ups, Fernandes is 10/111.91 to register more shots in the game (on or off target) than 11/102.11 Jimenez, and we're of the opinion that it's the marginal outsider of the pair that is worth backing.

In fact, it's very surprising that Jimenez isn't the favourite here given his Premier League stats this term.

He's played a total of 1,717 minutes for Fulham in the league this season, registering 74 shots at goal. That averages out at a shot every 23 minutes which equates to around four shots per game if playing the full match.

In comparison Fernandes has registered 68 shots in the Premier League this term, but he's played 2,198 minutes, meaning he registers a shot on average every 32 minutes, which equates to three per game if playing the full match.

Player vs Player

English Premier League 8 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd English Premier League 7 Raúl Jiménez Fulham Fernandes Jiménez Appearances 36 38 Goals 8 12 Shots 96 96 Shots on target 29 33 Assists 10 3 Chances created 91 25 Passes 2020 615 Fouls 32 39 Fouls won 40 41 Yellow cards 4 4 Red cards 2 0 Powered by

The above stats are over the full season, but in recent months both Fernandes, and United at Old Trafford, have been out of form, suggesting that Jimenez has an excellent chance of winning this Match Up.

United beat Ipswich 3-2 in their last home game but remarkably Fernandes didn't register a single shot at goal despite playing the full 90 minutes. He's being used in a deeper midfield role than usual and that is probably the reason he's registered just four shots at goal in his last three home league games for United.

Do you really want to back a player who is, on current form, averaging around one shot every 80 minutes at Old Trafford to beat a striker who is performing far better? We don't.

In just 257 minutes of Premier League football in February Jimenez registered a total of 18 shots at goal - a shot every 14 minutes on average - and in has last two away games alone he's had nine shots at goal in just 91 minutes of football.

At 11/102.11 to back, it's Jimenez all day long for us to have more shots than Fernandes today.

