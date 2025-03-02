Man United v Fulham: Back Raul Jimenez to have more shots than Bruno Fernandes
Using Betfair Build Ups, a unique player v player betting tool, Mike Norman believes he's found a great bet when Manchester United host Fulham in the FA Cup this afternoon...
Fernandes has had just four shots in last three league games at Old Trafford
Jimenez has had a shot every 10 minutes in last two away games
Fulham striker is 11/102.11 to have more shots than Bruno today
Manchester United v Fulham
Sunday, 16:30
Live on BBC1 & BBC iPlayer
Match Ups - Jimenez to have more shots than Fernandes
Manchester United host Fulham on Sunday afternoon in a FA Cup fifth round tie, and with the path to Wembley opening up both managers should field as full strength teams as possible.
The means that United captain Bruno Fernandes will again be on show at Old Trafford, while for the Cottagers striker Raul Jimenez will be aiming to shoot his side into the quarter finals.
On the Betfair Sportsbook, using Betfair Build Ups, Fernandes is 10/111.91 to register more shots in the game (on or off target) than 11/102.11 Jimenez, and we're of the opinion that it's the marginal outsider of the pair that is worth backing.
In fact, it's very surprising that Jimenez isn't the favourite here given his Premier League stats this term.
He's played a total of 1,717 minutes for Fulham in the league this season, registering 74 shots at goal. That averages out at a shot every 23 minutes which equates to around four shots per game if playing the full match.
In comparison Fernandes has registered 68 shots in the Premier League this term, but he's played 2,198 minutes, meaning he registers a shot on average every 32 minutes, which equates to three per game if playing the full match.
Player vs Player
English Premier League
Bruno Fernandes
Man Utd
English Premier League
Raúl Jiménez
Fulham
Fernandes Jiménez
The above stats are over the full season, but in recent months both Fernandes, and United at Old Trafford, have been out of form, suggesting that Jimenez has an excellent chance of winning this Match Up.
United beat Ipswich 3-2 in their last home game but remarkably Fernandes didn't register a single shot at goal despite playing the full 90 minutes. He's being used in a deeper midfield role than usual and that is probably the reason he's registered just four shots at goal in his last three home league games for United.
Do you really want to back a player who is, on current form, averaging around one shot every 80 minutes at Old Trafford to beat a striker who is performing far better? We don't.
In just 257 minutes of Premier League football in February Jimenez registered a total of 18 shots at goal - a shot every 14 minutes on average - and in has last two away games alone he's had nine shots at goal in just 91 minutes of football.
At 11/102.11 to back, it's Jimenez all day long for us to have more shots than Fernandes today.
Recommended bets
