Forest v Cardiff: Low scoring affair predicted on Trentside

Nottm Forest v Cardiff

Saturday, 12:00

Live on BT Sport Extra 4

Having been touted as one of the favourites to achieve promotion this season, Nottingham Forest have wildly underperformed in the league, finding themselves firmly in a relegation battle.

Despite their current league position, this FA Cup tie appears to have come at a good time for Forest. The Reds are currently enjoying their best run of form this season and have gone five games unbeaten, winning two and drawing three.

The same can't be said for Cardiff. After securing back-to-back victories over promotion hopefuls in Watford and Stoke, Neil Harris' side have spiraled down the table, having lost four of their last five games.

Despite conceding 10 goals across their last five matches, Cardiff will be aware that the hosts in this encounter regularly fail to find the back of the net.

On seven occasions this season, Forest have not been able to find the back of the net, including a 2-0 home defeat to Cardiff back in September.

It's also worth noting Anthony Knockaert's loan deal has come to an end for Forest, whilst Cardiff's top goalscorer in Kieffer Moore, who scored a brace in the September fixture, will miss out due to injury.

Low-scoring game likely

With both teams expected to make changes to remain focused on their league campaigns, it isn't set up to be a classic and under 2.5 goals reflects just that at 1.645/8.

If you're looking for more value, it isn't the lack of trying in front of goal from Forest. Hughton favours two attacking wingers in his line up to supply crosses into his striker and as a result, Forest have had at least seven corners in their last three matches.

Cardiff also aren't shy of heading down the set piece route, having seven or more of their own in three out of their last four fixtures. With that in mind, over 10.5 corners could off some value (once the market materialises) at the City Ground which is likely to be a tight affair.