Football Accumulator Tips: Back Crystal Palace for FA Cup win in Saturday 'Match Odds 90' Acca at 5/2

Eagles to see off Lions in south London derby in the FA Cup

Lampard's Sky Blues also backed before PSG complete treble

Back Andy Robson's Match Odds 90 Acca at around 5/2 3.50

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Betfair Saturday Superboost

We look set for an entertaining FA Cup fifth round tie on the south coast on Saturday when Bournemouth host Premier League rivals Wolves, and following last week's winning superboost featuring Matheus Cunha, we're repeating the same boost this week.

Cunha has registered 19 shots on target in his last 18 games and he's 4/9 to register at least one shot on target on Saturday. But there's no need to take the 4/9, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to be directed to the pre-loaded betslip where you can back Cunha at the super-boosted price of 1/1.

Recommended Bet Back Matheus Cunha to have 1+ Shot on Target v Bournemouth SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Leg 1 - Back Crystal Palace to beat Millwall @ 2/7 1.29

Oliver Glasner's progress with this Crystal Palace side has been really impressive. After finishing last season so brightly, it was a surprise to see the drop off Palace suffered in the early parts of this campaigns, with no wins from their first eight games. However, since then Glasner has really got his side to gel and master his 3-4-3 system which was so effective in dismantling Aston Villa 4-1 in their most recent game at Selhurst Park.

They welcome a Millwall side who have been going pretty steady under the tutelage of Alex Neil. The London-based side sit 12th in the Championship, just six points off a playoff spot so it's likely that their attention is on the league campaign with a visit from fellow promotion hopefuls Bristol City to come in just three days.

Palace haven't been dominant at Selhurst Park this season but Glasner has certainly got a more settled squad to pick from which includes former-Millwall star Roman Esse who could feature here. Palace have won four of their last five games across all competitions, with the exception coming against an in-form Everton side.

The Eagles should be able to navigate this tie with relative ease against inferior opposition. Millwall can be very stubborn on the road judging by the fact they've only lost five of their 17 away assignments in the Championship this campaign. But the gap in quality between the Premier League and the second tier should carry Palace over the line at home.

Leg 2 - Back Coventry to beat Oxford @ 23/20 2.15

Frank Lampard's appointment as Coventry manager certainly raised eyebrows but the former-Chelsea, Everton and Derby boss has quickly silenced those doubts and positioned Coventry to make a push for the pla-offs in the second half of the season.

Coventry currently sit seventh in the Championship, just one place behind Blackburn who occupy the final play-off position. There are only really two spots left for teams to fight for when it comes to the play-offs with Burnley, Sunderland, Sheffield United and Leeds in their own mini battle for automatic promotion with two of these teams inevitably missing out.

Coventry have won each of their last three Championship games and seven of their last 10 across all competitions, the exceptions coming in the FA Cup and against table topping Leeds at Elland Road where Daniel Farke's side have been strong all season.

Oxford started promisingly but have faded into mediocrity as the campaign has unfolded. Gary Rowett's side had a mini resurgence a few weeks ago to establish an eight point gap between themselves at the drop zone but the motivation has seemingly evaporated since then with Oxford without a win in any of their last five games. These sides have faced off twice already this season with Coventry coming out on top in both games.

Leg 3 - Back PSG to beat Lille @ 4/11 1.36

PSG have once again raced away with the Ligue 1 title. Luis Enrique's side have established a seemingly unassailable 13 point lead at the top of the French top flight, coming out on the winning side in 18 of their 23 games in Ligue 1 this campaign. This record grows in stature when considering that PSG have not lost a game in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 62 goals (first in Ligue 1) and conceding just 22 (first in Ligue 1).

Their home record is as dominant as you'd expect with the Parisians winning nine of their 11 assignments at the Parc Des Princes this season, conceding just nine goals in the process and scoring 31.

Lille have been pretty steady in the French top flight this season, but steady isn't enough to challenge the dominance of PSG. They've won just four of their 11 away trips in Ligue 1 this campaign.

PSG ran out 3-1 winners in the initial meeting between the sides, which is a scoreline that reflects the disparity between these teams despite the competitiveness that their similarity in league positions would suggest.

PSG have won each of their last five games across all competitions, which is a run that has included two 7-0 scorelines suggesting that Luis Enrique's side will be in the mood for this fixture and able to complete the league double over Lille.

Recommended Bet Back Palace, Coventry and PSG SBK 5/2

Head over to Andy's Bet Club for more expert tips and football betting predictions for this weekend's action across the FA Cup, EFL, and European leagues. As well as highly researched football predictions, you can take advantage of my football cheat sheets for free - the perfect tool to use when crafting your weekend bet builders.