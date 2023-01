Man City 2.66 13/8 favourites to win the FA Cup

United, Arsenal and Brighton all trading under 10/1

Few shocks in round four with plenty of replays to come

Manchester City are the 2.6613/8 favourites on the Betfair Exchange in the FA Cup Winner market after the majority of the big sides came through their fourth round ties.

The likes of City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Leicester, Leeds and Southampton all lived up to their match favourites status, though two 'big six' clubs did wave goodbye to the competition.

Premier League leaders Arsenal were outsiders in their match at Man City on Friday night before losing 1-0, but FA Cup holders Liverpool were fancied to beat Brighton in Sunday's main game before suffering a stoppage-time 2-1 defeat.

The Seagulls had to come from a goal behind and were matched in-play at 14.013/1 to win the game before Kaoru Mitoma volleyed home a 92nd minute winner to break the hearts of Reds fans.

Just a few weeks ago Brighton had produced their best performance of the season in beating Liverpool 3-0 in the league.

United 9/2 with Spurs third favourites at 6/1

Manchester United are available to back at 5.49/2 to win the FA Cup after beating Reading 3-1 on Saturday evening, while Tottenham remain solid third favourites at 7.06/1 after winning away to Preston 3-0.

Brighton are the only other team trading at under 20/1 on the Betfair Exchange, available to back at 9.417/2 after their victory over the Reds on Sunday afternoon.

Leeds and Leicester can be backed at 26.025/1 and 30.029/1 respectively after their away wins at Accrington and Walsall on Saturday.

Few shocks and plenty of replays to come

Elsewhere in the competition the fourth round has so far gone without any major shocks, though Championship side Sunderland came close to knocking out Premier League outfit Fulham and League Two strugglers Grimsby Town drew 2-2 at Championship side Luton.

Both matches will have to be replayed with Fulham the only one of the quartet trading at less than a 100/1 to win the FA Cup, being available to back at 36.035/1 currently.

Southampton - 80.079/1 - are another Premier League side definitely in the fifth round, though West Ham - 22.021/1 - will have to get the better of in-form League One outfit Derby if they are to remain in the competition.

Mike Norman previews Monday night's fourth round tie here.

Blackburn v Birmingham (2-2), Ipswich v Burnley (0-0) and Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town (1-1) all drew their fourth round ties and will have to replay to determine who advances to the next round.

The draw for the fith round will be shown live on The One Show which commences at 7pm on BBC1 on Monday evening.

***

To Win the FA Cup:

Manchester City - 2.6613/8

Manchester United - 5.49/2

Tottenham - 7.06/1

Brighton - 9.417/2

West Ham - 22.021/1

Leeds - 26.025/1

Leicester - 30.029/1

Fulham - 36.035/1

BAR - 70.069/1

*Betfair Exchange odds correct as of 16:00, Sunday 29 January