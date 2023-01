Leeds should have scored more against Aston Villa

Wolves can take advantage of Liverpool's poor form

Luton will win Championship clash

Accrington will progress

Accrington 2.021/1 v Boreham Wood 4.216/5; The Draw 3.412/5

Tuesday 17 January, 19:45

Boreham Wood scored a late equaliser to force this replay, with each of their last three games ending 1-1. Accrington came close to winning the first match against the National League side and with home advantage they should get the job done in the replay. Accrington won 2-0 at home against Bristol Rovers in League One over the weekend and are 2.021/1 to win again.

Birmingham are leaky

Forest Green 4.47/2 v Birmingham 1.9420/21; The Draw 3.55

Tuesday 17 January, 19:45

This game has been rescheduled after heavy rain impacted Forest Green's pitch first time round. The hosts are in the sort of poor form that you'd expect of a side that are bottom of League One, failing to win any of their last five games (D1 L5). Birmingham have lost each of their last four games in the Championship and though we have to expect class to tell, the leaky defence of the visitors may give us a close game. Back a Birmingham win and both teams to score at 4.3100/30.

Goals will flow

Swansea 2.0421/20 v Bristol City 4.1; The Draw 3.613/5

Tuesday 17 January, 19:45

Bristol City beat Birmingham 4-2 over the weekend, to end a run of five games without a win (D3 L2). This sequence included the 1-1 draw from the first match between these sides, in which Swansea were ahead for most of the match. Russell Martin's team also won at the weekend, beating Sunderland 3-1. You have to favour the hosts, but Swansea are erratic, so backing both teams to score at 1.784/5 seems the safe option.

Cautiously back Luton

Wigan 3.052/1 v Luton 2.568/5; The Draw 3.211/5

Tuesday 17 January, 19:45

Luton look to be value in another all Championship clash. The 1-1 draw between the teams ended a three-game winning streak for the Hatters and though they lost 3-2 at home to West Brom over the weekend, Luton were 2-0 up at one stage. Wigan are bottom of the table and without a win in seven (D3 L4). Play safe by backing Luton in the Draw No Bet market at 1.84/5.

Value is with Wolves

Wolves 4.1 v Liverpool 2.01/1; The Draw 3.814/5

Tuesday 17 January, 19:45

Live on BBC One

The first game between these teams produced a 2-2 draw and Liverpool were fortunate to still be in the competition, after Wolves controversially had a late goal ruled out. That game came after Liverpool had just lost 3-1 at Brentford and over the weekend they were beaten 3-0 at Brighton. With the hosts in good form since Julen Lopetegui arrived, go for a Bet Builder treble of Wolves double chance, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 4.02.

Chesterfield have missed their chance

West Brom 1.422/5 v Chesterfield 8.27/1; The Draw 5.14/1

Tuesday 17 January, 20:00

West Brom's 3-3 draw at Chesterfield was their only blemish from their last five games, with Carlos Corberan's team winning the other four. The National League side have probably missed their chance of pulling off a shock, though they should at least be fresh, after their game with Wrexham was postponed over the weekend. West Brom are 1.9110/11 to win half-time/full-time.

Leeds will get back to winning ways

Leeds 1.392/5 v Cardiff 10.09/1; The Draw 5.59/2

Wednesday 18 January, 19:45

Leeds pulled off a big comeback when they recovered from being 2-0 down at Cardiff, to draw 2-2. They almost did something similar on Friday night, in a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa in which they really should have scored more goals. Cardiff have drawn six of their last seven games (L1), but Leeds should have too much for them, even if they are now seven games without a win (D3 L4). Back a home win and over 2.5 goals at 1.9620/21.