FA Cup Third Round Sunday Tips: Man City value to win big

Tranmere can find net

Barnsley 1.564/7 v Tranmere 6.411/2; The Draw 4.3100/30

Sunday 10 January, 13:30

Live on FA Player

Barnsley are doing well this season. Currently ninth in the Championship, they are only three points away from the play-off spots. They have won their last three games at Oakwell and will be confident of adding a fourth victory against a Tranmere side that are currently 13th in League Two.

The hosts should win this one, but with Barnsley having one of the worst defensive records in the Championship, Tranmere could find the net. A Barnsley win and both teams to score is 3.2 11/5 .

Pompey can pull off minor shock

Bristol City 2.588/5 v Portsmouth 3.02/1; The Draw 3.412/5

Sunday 10 January, 13:30

Live on FA Player

Though a respectable tenth in the Championship, Bristol City are not in good form. They have lost four of their last five matches (W1), with the only victory coming against bottom of the table Wycombe.

In contrast, Portsmouth are unbeaten in five (W4 D1) and are third in League One. Pompey have only lost twice on the road all season (P14 W9 D3 L2), with one of those defeats coming against Brighton in the EFL Cup. It could be worth backing Portsmouth in the To Qualify market at 2.2 6/5 .

Confidence boosting win for Chelsea

Chelsea 1.071/14 v Morecambe 48.047/1; The Draw 17.016/1

Sunday 10 January, 13:30

Live on BBCi

With Chelsea in poor form and without a victory in three (D1 L2), this match against League Two opposition looks like the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Morecambe are seventh in League Two and have won their last four games, but Chelsea have such depth in their squad that Frank Lampard can rotate heavily and still expect to win. Chelsea are 1.73 8/11 to win both halves.

Value with in-form outsiders

Cheltenham 2.3811/8 v Mansfield 3.39/4; The Draw 3.412/5

Sunday 10 January, 13:30

Live on FA Player

In this all-League Two clash it's Cheltenham that have fared better this season. They are fourth in the table, but have been in poor form of late and are without a win in six, across all competitions (D3 L3).

Mansfield are 15th, yet have won each of their last three and claimed a 0-0 draw at Cheltenham when they met back in October. With Mansfield a big price to pull off an away win, you can back them in the Draw No Bet market and still get odds as big as 2.5 6/4 .

Manchester City will win with ease

Manchester City 1.132/15 v Birmingham 21.020/1; The Draw 10.5

Sunday 10 January, 13:30

Live on FA BBCi

Manchester City have already booked their place in one domestic cup final this week and now start their journey towards another. Like Chelsea, we can expect Manchester City to rotate heavily and still name a very strong side.