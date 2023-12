Alfreton Town 12/5 3.40 looking to pile misery on League Two Walsall

Alfreton Town v Walsall - Sat, 12:30

Uncompromising non-league side take on an out-of-form League Two side in a game that could spell disaster for the visitors manager: this is vintage FA Cup.

Matt Sadler is finding life tough as manager of Walsall, injuries and necessary system changes derailing their campaign as he struggles to strike the right balance on the field. They come into this game having won just two of their last 12 in League Two and have lost six of their 10 games on the road this term.

Sadler is starting to come under some pressure from the Saddler's fanbase with them dropping to 19th and Alfreton Town will certainly provide awkward opposition having already won three home matches to reach this round.

Billy Heath's side sit just outside of the play-off places in National League North and have some of the best underlying defensive numbers in the division. They have lost just 3 of their 11 home matches and their uber-direct style, utilising the qualities of EFL-stalwart Ryan Taylor, is bound to cause some problems. They've never reached the third round before - there's no better time to do it than now.

Eastleigh v Reading - Sun, 13:30

The return of Stewart Donald as owner of Eastleigh and the additional funding provided gave fans a boost - until he employed his good friend Richard Hill as manager.

However, it can't be denied that their form has turned for the better since the change of manager, helping to establish the Spitfires as a top-half side. Their home form has been particularly impressive winning six of their nine games at the Silverlake under Hill and five of their last six.

A key reason for their form has been their front three. Eastleigh have scored 34 goals this season and Paul McCallum (16), Scott Quigley (8) and Chris Maguire (6) have been responsible for 30 of those. McCallum and Quigley have continued scoring with Maguire absent recently and their towering physicality will cause problems for Reading's youthful central defensive partnership.

As well as a youthful starting XI, Reading are also abysmal on the road. They picked up their first points of the season away from home on Saturday but it came against a Wycombe Wanderers side struggling for form and a trip to a powerful, experienced Eastleigh side will provide plenty of trouble.

Chesterfield v Leyton Orient - Sun, 14:00

Chesterfield will be hoping their near-perfect campaign continues when they host League One Leyton Orient at home in the second round of the FA Cup.

The Spireites have been exceptional in the league this term, responding wonderfully to their play-off final penalty shoot-out loss in May by winning 17 of their first 21 league games to develop a nine-point gap between them and second place as we enter the final month of 2023.

Their home form is tremendous, winning nine of ten in the league and scoring three or more goals in eight of those while also seeing off Kettering Town and League One promotion contenders Portsmouth in the FA Cup at the SMH Group Stadium - a victory ex-Pompey employees Paul Cook and Tom Naylor, who scored, will have enjoyed.

Leyton Orient will provide more than stern opposition given their third tier status but they come into this one having failed to win any of their last seven in the league and having picked up just two wins from ten on the road this term. The O's will also be playing their third game in seven days having travelled to Bristol on Tuesday and know that League One survival is more important than FA Cup success.

