FA Cup Opta Stats: Four bets for this weekend's quarter-finals including an 18/1 Palace shout

The FA Cup quarter-finals begin with a London derby at Craven Cottage where Fulham host Crystal Palace and it's a visiting player who takes centre stage in the Betfair Saturday Football Superboost.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has registered 12 shots on target in his last 10 games and Betfair have boosted the price on him having one or more here from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00.

With no Premier League distractions, the weekend belongs to eight teams who all have the scent of Wembley in their nostrils.

This season's FA Cup quarter-final round begins with an all-London affair at Craven Cottage, and concludes with a fascinating contest on the South Coast that pits a team on the up against a side that used to have these fixtures for breakfast.

Semis await the Eagles

"Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last six away games against Fulham (W3 D3). They've already won 2-0 at Craven Cottage in the Premier League this season - the only side they've won twice at on the road in a single campaign is Southampton in 1964-65."

"Daniel Muñoz is Crystal Palace's top scorer in the FA Cup this season with two goals, while he also scored the Eagles' second goal in their 2-0 win at Fulham in the Premier League last month."

Recommended Bet Back Palace to win and Munoz to score SBK 18/1

Goals, goals, goals

"Nottingham Forest have won 7-0 and drawn 2-2 with Brighton so far this season. They last scored 10+ goals against an opponent in a single season in 1997-98 (10 vs Doncaster), while Brighton last conceded 10 against a side in 1980-81 (10 vs Manchester United)."

"Since the start of the 2022-23 campaign, only Manchester City (48) and Manchester United (33) have scored more FA Cup goals (first round onwards) than Brighton (30 in 11 games)."

Recommended Bet Back over 3.5 goals SBK 15/8

Tense score draw



"Preston have won just one of their last 15 meetings with Aston Villa in all competitions (D9 L5). Each of the last three have finished in a draw, most recently a 1-1 at Deepdale in December 2018."

"Preston are unbeaten in their last 15 games across all competitions at Deepdale (W6 D9), and haven't conceded more than one goal in any match during this run (nine conceded overall)."

Recommended Bet Back a 1-1 scoreline SBK 15/2

Away-day cup specialists

"Manchester City have won their last 14 away games in the FA Cup, scoring 40 goals and conceding 10. Their last defeat on the road came at Wigan in February 2018, with their last four losses in the competition coming at Wembley Stadium."

"Antoine Semenyo has had 14 shots in the FA Cup this season, with half of these coming in Bournemouth's fifth round tie against Wolves. Only Luke Molineux (19) has had more shots in the competition proper this term."