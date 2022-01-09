To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Manager Markets Blog

FA Cup on Betfair: Man City 11/4 favs after big clubs handed home draws

FA Cup trophy
The FA Cup fourth round draw was very kind to the Premier League's big clubs

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup has been made, and while there are some fascinating ties to look forward to, it was all good news for the Premier League's big boys...

"In a particularly kind draw for the Premier League's big clubs, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham, plus Arsenal and Manchester United should they progress, were also drawn to play at home in the next round."

Manchester City have shortened to 3.7511/4 favourites to win this season's FA Cup after being drawn at home to Championship side Fulham in round four.

In a particularly kind draw for the Premier League's big clubs, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham, plus Arsenal and Manchester United should they progress, were also drawn to play at home in the next round.

Chelsea can be backed at 6.86/1 and will host League One outfit Plymouth at the beginning of February, while Liverpool 7.613/2 will be at home to Championship strugglers Cardiff City.

Mann Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham are all trading at around the 13.012/1 mark and will host Middlesbrough, Leicester and Brighton respectively in round four (should United and Arsenal progress).

Mixed draws for giantkillers

Two of the third round headline grabbers, Kidderminster Harriers and Cambridge United, were both drawn at home though it's the former who will be licking their lips at the prospect of hosting Premier League big boys West Ham in the next round.

Although by no means a glamour tie League One side Cambridge will fancy their chances of reaching round five after being drawn at home to Championship outfit Luton Town.

Large number of Premier League clubs fancied to progress

As well as the big six already mentioned, the likes of Wolves, Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton were also handed home ties in the next round meaning that there's a strong possibility of a big representation of Premier League clubs progressing to round five.

The draw was also far from kind to National League outfit Boreham Wood who were draw away to Championship league leaders Bournemouth.

FA Cup Fourth Round draw in full:

*Premier League teams in bold

Crystal Palace v Hartlepool
Bournemouth v Boreham Wood
Huddersfield v Barnsley
Peterborough v QPR
Cambridge United v Luton
Southampton v Coventry City
Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle
Everton v Brentford
Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham
Man Utd or Aston Villa v Middlesbrough
Tottenham v Brighton
Liverpool v Cardiff City
Stoke v Wigan
Nottm Forest or Arsenal v Leicester
Man City v Fulham
Wolves v Norwich

*ties to be played weekend commencing Friday 4 February

Get a Free £10 Bet - Every Day!

From January 7-13, we are Doubling our Daily Rewards! Stake £20 on Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £10 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

English FA Cup: English FA Cup (Winner 2021/22)

Show Hide

Saturday 6 November, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Man City
Chelsea
Liverpool
Tottenham
West Ham
Man Utd
Leicester
Wolves
Crystal Palace
Everton
Brighton
Southampton
Aston Villa
Brentford
Norwich
Bournemouth
Nottm Forest
Fulham
Stoke
Barnsley
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More FA Cup