Wrexham will beat fellow National League side

League One leaders Plymouth great value

In-form Ipswich will deliver

Pompey will edge it

Hereford 9.517/2 v Portsmouth 1.3130/100; The Draw 5.04/1

Friday 4 November, 19:55

Live on BBC Two and Betfair Live Video

This televised match comes just in time for Hereford to pay tribute to their FA Cup legend Ronnie Radford, who died this week. The National League North side shouldn't expect favours from Portsmouth, who are fifth in League One. Pompey have struggled for goals lately and an away win and under 3.5 goals is 1.9420/21.

South Shields can grab a goal

South Shields 4.47/2 v Forest Green Rovers 1.814/5; The Draw 3.711/4

Saturday 5 November, 12:00

Live on BBC One and Betfair Live Video

Kevin Phillips' Northern Premier League side South Shields will be hoping that home advantage counts for something against Forest Green Rovers. The visitors have not won away in League One since the opening day of the season. Both teams to score is 1.794/5.

Another low scoring game likely

Bolton 2.0621/20 v Barnsley 3.814/5; The Draw 3.39/4

Saturday 5 November, 14:00

When it comes to league positions, this match between a Bolton team that are sixth in League One and eighth placed Barnsley, is the highest quality encounter in the FA Cup first round. The drew 0-0 when Bolton hosted Barnsley a couple of weeks ago and you can get odds of 1.95 for 'No' in the both teams to score market.

Narrow win for hosts

Burton Albion 1.261/4 v Needham Market 6.05/1; The Draw 12.011/1

Saturday 5 November, 15:00

Burton are bottom of League One and will be looking to avoid becoming a giant-killing statistic in this match against the South League Premier Division Central side Needham Market. Their recent home record suggests that they'll succeed, having lost only one of their last five at the Pirelli Stadium (W3 D1). A Burton win and under 3.5 goals is 2.01/1.

Class will tell

Charlton 1.21/5 v Coalville Town 13.012/1; The Draw 6.511/2

Saturday 5 November, 15:00

Another team from the South League Premier Division Central to make it to this stage are Coalville Town, who have a glamour tie at Charlton. Though the non-league visitors are in fine form, we have to expect the class of Charlton to tell. The hosts are 1.748/11 to win half-time/full-time.

Plymouth will continue winning streak

Grimsby 3.55/2 v Plymouth 2.0811/10; The Draw 3.65

Saturday 5 November, 15:00

Plymouth are top of League One and are unbeaten in 16 (W13 D3). They look good value to beat a Grimsby side that are 13th in League Two and have lost their last two games. Back Plymouth at 2.0811/10.

Back Wrexham to live up to hype

Wrexham 1.364/11 v Oldham 8.515/2; The Draw 5.04/1

Sunday 6 November, 12:30

Live on ITV1 and Betfair Live Video

It's not unusual for ITV to go for a touch of Hollywood glamour to spruce up their schedule, but it doesn't normally take the form of a FA Cup tie featuring two teams from the National League. Wrexham are second in the table, while Oldham are 19th The hosts have won all ten of their home games this season and you can back them to win half-time/full-time at 2.0521/20.

Derby will complete easy part of cup equation

Torquay 15.014/1 v Derby 1.261/4; The Draw 6.05/1

Sunday 6 November, 15:00

Live on ITV1 and Betfair Live Video

It's quite a varied week of cup ties for League One's Derby, who play a Torquay side that are bottom of the National League on Sunday and then travel to Anfield in midweek to face Liverpool in the EFL Cup. Torquay have been involved in plenty of high-scoring games of late and you can back a Derby win and over 2.5 goals at 1.84/5.

Ipswich scoring regularly

Bracknell 17.016/1 v Ipswich Town 1.182/11; The Draw 8.07/1

Monday 7 November, 19:45

Live on ITV4 and Betfair Live Video

Bracknell, of the Southern League Premier Division South, host an Ipswich side that are currently second in League One. In their last two League One games, both played away, Ipswich have scored a total of seven goals. Go for Ipswich to win both halves at 11/10 on the Sportsbook.