Crystal Palace v Stoke: Back Eagles to edge entertaining clash

Crystal Palace vs Stoke

Tuesday March 1, 19:30

Live on BBC Red Button and iPlayer

A nice distraction from Palace's indifferent league form

Neither Crystal Palace or Stoke have been in sparkling form presently, with both teams having largely struggled to secure maximum points so far in 2022.

Since easing past lowly Norwich on December 28, the Eagles have secured just a single Premier League victory, a convincing 4-1 success against struggling Watford seven days ago.

Patrick Vieira will be keen for his side to rediscover their attacking verve, having failed to net more than a single goal in six of their last seven top flight fixtures.

The south Londoners have, however, become tougher to beat and their only defeats since the beginning of December have come against top seven opposition.

They had to battle for a point against Burnley at the weekend with Vieira admitting that he had to sacrifice some his side's attacking instincts in order to thwart the in-form Clarets.

Potters potentially planning for next season

Despite showing glimpses of quality going forward, 2022 has been largely forgettable so far for Stoke supporters. Potters fans have seen their side's top six ambitions slowly ebb away with the Staffordshire outfit having picked up just three victories since November 20.

Injuries have hindered their play-off hopes, and although they've made changes in January, Michael O'Neill's men are struggling for consistency and have conceded far too many goals throughout February.

Although they remain just ten points shy of the play-offs, they currently sit in 15th and they've chalked up just a single clean sheet in their last eight games. O'Neill is renowned for his cautious approach, however, without the services of the excellent Harry Souttar, the Staffordshire side have looked shaky at the back.

Neither side expected to be at full strength

At 40.0039/1 in the Premier League relegation market, Palace fans are unlikely to have too many concerns about being dragged into a battle for survival this season. As a result, Vieira is unlikely to make wholesale changes for this midweek tie.

However, having already played twice in the last seven days, the Frenchman may be tempted to shuffle his pack. Martin Kelly and Eberechi Eze are likely to be handed a start whereas Will Hughes, Odsonne Edouard and Christian Benteke will also be hoping to feature.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is yet to fulfil his potential since arriving at Selhurst Park, however, despite his seemingly ungainly and unconvential style, he has displayed flashes of quality and found the net against Championship opposition in January. At 7/4 to score anytime on the Sportsbook, the Frenchman could be the man to expose Stoke's frailties at the back.

With both Lewis Baker and Jaden Philogene-Bodace ineligible to play on Tuesday night, Stoke will be significantly weakened. D'Margio Wright-Phillips and Josh Maja could be handed starts for the visitors.

Two leaky defences to provide entertainment

Despite the perception that both Vieira and O'Neill are defensively-minded coaches, recent form would suggest that both sides have put the emphasis on going forward.

With a number of talented attacking players waiting in the wings, Palace look superior and should be backed to win in 90 minutes at 1.664/6. Neverthless, they are unlikely to have it all their own way and this could be an absorbing 90 minutes

There have been 26 goals across Palace's last eight home matches and they also netted twice in each of their two previous FA Cup fixtures. Likewise, the Potter's last five Championship matches have produced 17 goals.

They visitors have managed to keep consecutive clean sheets in this competition, however, this will be much tougher and Over 2.5 Goals at 1.991/1 is extremely tempting.