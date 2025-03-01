Crystal Palace v Millwall: Eagles to progress & back main man Mateta in 11/2 Bet Builder

Betfair Saturday Superboost

Crystal Palace v Millwall

Saturday 1 March

12:15 Kick-off

Crystal Palace should have a big interest in the FA Cup now having been given a home draw against a mid-table Championship side in Millwall so have a genuine chance of making the quarter-finals.

The Eagles have won seven out of nine including two FA Cup ties, an away win at Old Trafford and a 4-1 hammering of Aston Villa in the week that has seen them get this far in the cup and climb up the Premier League table away from any relegation worries.

That should leave Oliver Glasner free to take a real shot at this competition so expect as full strength as possible for 3/101.30 favourites Palace - and that'll make it a tough trip for 10/111.00 shots Millwall.

Alex Neil's Lions are in decent form themselves, with five wins and just one defeat in eight and they've been pretty handy on the road both recently and in the FA Cup - winning their last three away ties without conceding a goal. That includes a 2-0 win at Leeds in the last round.

But it's hard to give them much hope here the form Palace are in and the historical omens. The Eagles have won their last nine FA Cup ties against lower league sides, and Millwall have won just one of their last 13 away ties against top-flight sides.

So a Palace win is the way to go, but how will they win it? Well, going on that Villa display they'll have the firepower to score a few goals but Millwall have bagged in their last seven on the road and this is essentially a free hit so I'll take the visitors to bag a goal even if it ends up being just a consolation.

Recommended Bet Back Crystal Palace to win & both teams to score SBK 3/1

Back main man Mateta in 11/2 Bet Builder

You can't look too far away from in-form Jean-Philippe Mateta for goals here.

The 11/102.11 anytime goalscorer favourite has scored eight Premier League goals in 2025, only Mohamed Salah can match that, and you have to fancy him to add to his tally with an FA Cup goal here.

Ismaila Sarr scored twice against Villa and is 15/82.88 while Eddie Nketiah who also scored is 8/52.60 - but Mateta has to be your man and we'll use a goal for him as the backbone of a Bet Builder for Selhurst Park.

To that we'll add Palace to have 7+ shots on target in the game at 1/12.00 - which looks attainable against a Championship side after Palace have gone 6-5-6-5 in shots on target in their last four outings.

And to finish with I think it's reasonable price of 5/61.84 on Millwall to have most cards being the underdogs and away from home against a Premier League side.

Palace have seen just one booking in their two FA Cup games this season while Millwall got two at Leeds in the last round - and Glasner's men here will be a big step up from that.