Bournemouth v Man City: Back Pep's men to win shootout & 7/1 Cherries Bet Builder
Paul Higham fancies Man City to just edge a shootout with Bournemouth in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final, but a couple of Cherries can combine to land a 7/18.00 Bet Builder...
-
Goals looking good with plenty of attack on show
-
Get Bournemouth duo at 7/18.00 for shots on target Bet Builder
-
Back City to win a shootout at 27/103.70
Bournemouth v Man City
Sunday March 29
Kick-off 16:30
It's serious business now in the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage, and strangely this is Pep Guardiola's only chance of silverware for the season as he takes his Man City side down to the south coast for a testing trip to Bournemouth.
This is the first ever FA Cup tie between the sides, but they met in November when the Cherries won 2-1 so Andoni Iraola's men will have confidence in just the club's third ever appearance at this stage looking for their first ever semi-final.
City have progressed from their last seven FA Cup quarters and have won their last 14 away games in the competition, scoring 40 goals and letting in just 10, and with just this and a top four spot to play for they'll be 100% all-in on winning this one.
Bournemouth are 6/52.20 to make it to Wembley while City are favoured at 13/20 to make their regular appearance in the last four.
The Cherries needed the international break as they'd just had a sketchy patch of form, with the penalty shootout FA Cup win over Wolves their only victory in five as they lost to Brighton, Brentford and Wolves and threw away a two-goal lead to draw at Spurs.
At the Vitality they've lost their last three in the league and against City they'll be without defensive stars Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen through suspension, so although they look to have plenty of firepower they've got their problems.
Not that City have too much form to shout about as they limped into the break by losing at Forest and scraping a home draw against Brighton - and with similar defensive issues of their own then the forwards should have their way here, hence the 2/51.40 on both teams to score and 1/21.50 on over 2.5 goals.
There's so much to like about both sides going forward, and I'm not convinced about either at the back, especially with Bournemouth's two big absentees which just gives City the edge with their attacking array of talent.
Back 7/18.00 Bournemouth Bet Builder
Erling Haaland is always the main danger for Man City if given chances, while Kevin De Bruyne is not guaranteed a start but i probably should be given his recent run of 13 goal involvements in his last 10 FA Cup ties.
But for a player props bet on this game I'd rather look at Bournemouth, who will certainly get some joy going forward and in Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson have threeforwards who can cause no end of problems.
All three registered two shots on target when beating Man City here in the league, but we'll just take Semenyo & Evanilson here to again both have 2+ shots on target against Guardiola's side.
Player vs Player
English Premier League
Antoine Semenyo
Bournemouth
English Premier League
Evanilson
Bournemouth
Semenyo Evanilson
With 14 shots in the FA Cup this season, Semenyo has had the second-most in the competition and enjoyed multiple in his last two FA Cup ties.
He had four shots with two on target and a goal against City here and has 2+ shots on target in five of his last nine games.
Semenyo is priced up at 21/10 for 2+ shots on target, as is Evanilson who also scored and had two shots on target in that win over Man City.
He's had eight games with multiple shots on target and the way City play the chances should be plentiful.
Now read the rest of our FA Cup match previews & best bets
Recommended bets
Mike Norman's Build Up Tips: Semenyo to have more shots than Haaland
We had a nice 2/13.00 Build Ups winner yesterday when Morgan Gibbs-White registered more shots than Kaoru Mitoma. In fact with Mitoma failing to register a single shot in the game we could have pushed the boat out - and I very nearly did - a little more and backed Gibbs-White at 10/34.33 to have more shots on target than the Brighton man as he also won that battle.
However, today I'm not tempted to got to the Shots on Target market and instead will stick with the 'To Have More Shots' market when Bournemouth host Man City in a FA Cup quarter-final.
Two players are extremely closely matched here, both in terms of season-long stats and in today's Match Ups betting.
Cherries attacking midfielder Antoine Semenyo is always a threat, and incredibly he hasn't gone a single Premier League game this season without registering at least one shot. He's played 2,471 minutes of top flight football this term and has registered 102 goal attempts, at an average of one shot every 24.22 minutes.
Man City striker Erling Haaland has very similar numbers having played 2,484 minutes of Premier League football this season. He's registered 103 shots in that time for an average of one shot ever 24.11 minutes.
As the above tells you, there's barely anything between them in their shots stats and the betting has Haaland favourite at 5/61.84 To Have More Shots than Semenyo, who can be backed at 11/102.11.
And it's Semenyo who I want to back in this Match Up.
Bournemouth have home advantage, and that's potentially where the 25-year-old steals the advantage over Haaland also.
In his last seven league games at the Vitality Stadium, Semenyo has registered at least four shots at goal on six occasions, and in total he's had 29 shots in that time including six against Liverpool!
Given he registers a shot at goal in an almost identical time as Semenyo, Haaland is obviously no slouch when it comes to getting his shots away either, but he's struggled at times on the road this season and in his last three away games he's registered just six shots.
It's also noticeable that Haaland's shots stats have dipped significantly since the first few months of the season. The 24-year-old registered 63 shots in his first 12 league games this term, but since then he's registered just 40 in 16 games.
In simple terms, Haaland has gone from around five shots per game in the first third of the season to now registering around two and a half shots per game. Given that Semenyo has registered four or more shots in six of his last seven home games then he's the bet at 11/102.11 today.
