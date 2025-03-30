Bournemouth v Man City: Back Pep's men to win shootout & 7/1 Cherries Bet Builder

Goals looking good with plenty of attack on show

Bournemouth v Man City

Sunday March 29

Kick-off 16:30

It's serious business now in the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage, and strangely this is Pep Guardiola's only chance of silverware for the season as he takes his Man City side down to the south coast for a testing trip to Bournemouth.

This is the first ever FA Cup tie between the sides, but they met in November when the Cherries won 2-1 so Andoni Iraola's men will have confidence in just the club's third ever appearance at this stage looking for their first ever semi-final.

City have progressed from their last seven FA Cup quarters and have won their last 14 away games in the competition, scoring 40 goals and letting in just 10, and with just this and a top four spot to play for they'll be 100% all-in on winning this one.

Bournemouth are 6/52.20 to make it to Wembley while City are favoured at 13/20 to make their regular appearance in the last four.

The Cherries needed the international break as they'd just had a sketchy patch of form, with the penalty shootout FA Cup win over Wolves their only victory in five as they lost to Brighton, Brentford and Wolves and threw away a two-goal lead to draw at Spurs.

At the Vitality they've lost their last three in the league and against City they'll be without defensive stars Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen through suspension, so although they look to have plenty of firepower they've got their problems.

Not that City have too much form to shout about as they limped into the break by losing at Forest and scraping a home draw against Brighton - and with similar defensive issues of their own then the forwards should have their way here, hence the 2/51.40 on both teams to score and 1/21.50 on over 2.5 goals.

There's so much to like about both sides going forward, and I'm not convinced about either at the back, especially with Bournemouth's two big absentees which just gives City the edge with their attacking array of talent.

Back 7/1 8.00 Bournemouth Bet Builder

Erling Haaland is always the main danger for Man City if given chances, while Kevin De Bruyne is not guaranteed a start but i probably should be given his recent run of 13 goal involvements in his last 10 FA Cup ties.

But for a player props bet on this game I'd rather look at Bournemouth, who will certainly get some joy going forward and in Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson have threeforwards who can cause no end of problems.

All three registered two shots on target when beating Man City here in the league, but we'll just take Semenyo & Evanilson here to again both have 2+ shots on target against Guardiola's side.

Player vs Player

With 14 shots in the FA Cup this season, Semenyo has had the second-most in the competition and enjoyed multiple in his last two FA Cup ties.

He had four shots with two on target and a goal against City here and has 2+ shots on target in five of his last nine games.

Semenyo is priced up at 21/10 for 2+ shots on target, as is Evanilson who also scored and had two shots on target in that win over Man City.

He's had eight games with multiple shots on target and the way City play the chances should be plentiful.