Football Accumulator Tips: Back Andy Robson's European ACCA at 5/1

Atalanta, Strasbourg and Fenerbahce fancied for comfortable wins

Real Betis can pick up the three points at Levante

Back Andy Robson's Sunday four-fold Acca at 5/1 6.00

Tip #1 - Back Atalanta to beat Lecce @ 4/11 1.36

Atalanta have made a stuttering start to the season with two draws from their opening two games against Pisa and Parma. However, they should be able to rectify this slow start against a Lecce outfit who are also yet to register a win, or even a goal across their opening two fixtures.

Atalanta won nine of their 19 home games last season. They'll be hoping to turn a few more of the five draws they contested last season at home into wins, given that it was actually their away form which led them to a third placed finish in Serie A last term.

Lecce struggled on the road last term, winning just four of their 19 away assignments. They only managed to score 14 goals across these games, while shipping 27. This is a record which should encourage Atalanta to inject some energy into their season.

Tip #2 - Back Betis to beat Levante @ 1/1 2.00

Betis have made a steady start to the season, losing just one of their four La Liga games so far which was against Athletic Bilbao, who are one of the strongest sides in the Spanish top flight outside of Barcelona and the two Madrid sides. They should be able to get their campaign properly underway here against a Levante side that have lost their opening three games of the season having been promoted from La Liga 2 last year.

Betis maintained a pretty solid record on the road last season, avoiding defeat in 12 of their 19 trips - they won seven of these games, with the majority of these victories coming against sides in the bottom half of the La Liga table. Their games on the road tended to be quite open, with Betis shipping 29 goals across these games, though they should be able to maintain a more stubborn defensive rearguard here against a side that doesn't have much attacking quality.

Levante's home performance against Barcelona was the most convincing of their games so far, they scored twice in a 3-2 defeat, the issue that the home side face is that they are unlikely to be able to match the scoring power of sides like Betis and those fighting towards the top of La Liga.

Tip #3 - Back Strasbourg to beat Le Havre @ 8/15 1.53

Strasbourg have made a solid start to the season in Ligue 1. They've won two of their three matches with their only defeat so far coming against Monaco on the road, which was a game in which they could have claimed a point after attempting to orchestrate a late comeback.

Strasbourg have also gained momentum through qualifying for the Conference League. They saw off Brondby over the two legs in the last round of qualifying to book their place in Europe's tertiary competition. Strasbourg avoided defeat in 15 of their 17 home games last season, winning 10 of these matches.

Le Havre relied on their away form last season to keep them out of trouble, they only won three games at home but won more than double this total on the road. This is unlikely to be the same this season as it is a pretty rare trend for most sides - Le Havre have lost two of their three games in Ligue 1 this season.

Tip #4 - Back Fenerbahce to beat Trabzonspor @ 4/11 1.36

Fenerbahce have parted ways with Jose Mourinho after missing out on the Champions League, but still have a superb home record which can help them get over the line against Trabzonspor here.

Fenerbahce have won two of their three games so far this season, scoring six goals in the process and only conceding twice. They were dominant in their home games last term, winning 14 of their 18 matches and scoring 42 goals. Only Galatasaray were able to maintain a better home record in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

Fenerbahce ran out 4-1 winners in this fixture last season and also won the initial meeting between the sides 3-2. Fenerbahce had 21 shots in this fixture last season, with eight of these efforts finding the target. This resulted in an xG of 1.81, which will be difficult for Trabzonspor to match here despite their positive start to the season.

Trabzonszpor really struggled on the road last year, winning just three of their 18 away matches. They only managed to score 18 goals across these games, which is a record that will see them struggle to match the scoring power of Fenerbahce.

Recommended Bet Back Atalanta, Betis, Strasbourg & Fenerbahce all to win SBK 5/1

