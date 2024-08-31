UEFA Europa League 2024/25: 11/2 Man Utd will travel to Mourinho's Fenerbahçe as Rangers face both English clubs

11/2 6.50 Man Utd to host Rangers but travel to Turkey for Mourinho clash

9/2 5.50 Spurs to face Roma, Rangers and also off to Turkey

100/1 101.00 Rangers rewarded with trip to Old Trafford

Premier League clubs dominate 2024/25 Europa League Winner market

Manchester United - 11/2 6.50 to win Europa League

Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag will have to lock horns with former boss Jose Mourinho in the new style of the UEFA Europa League.

The Red Devils will travel to Fenerbahçe as one of their four away ties after Mourinho's side were knocked out of Champions League qualifying at the second round stage.

They will also have to navigate another tricky away tie in Porto, as well as jetting off to Czechia for Viktoria Plzen - who knocked out Hearts, and Romania for FCSB.

Rangers though are one of four sides heading to Old Trafford for an all-British affair, with the sides last meeting back in the 2010/11 Champions League.

Following the draw, Manchester United were installed as the 11/26.50 second favourites to go all the way in the Europa League this season.

Home games: Rangers, PAOK FC, FK Bodo/Glimt, FC Twente

Away games: Porto, Fenerbache, Viktria Plzen, FCSB

Tottenham - 9/2 5.50 to win the Europa League

Ange Postecoglou lead Spurs to a fifth placed finish in the Premier League last season and will be looking to finally bring some silverware back to Tottenham this season.

Priced up as 9/25.50 favourites following the draw, Spurs will face some tricky ties in Roma, Galatasaray and Hoffenheim, but will fancy their chances against the lesser known Qarabag FK and Elfsborg.

Just like Manchester United, Spurs will have to travel to Turkey for their match with Galatasaray, though one of their other away games is a much shorter journey - up North.

Spurs will head to Ibrox for an all British occasion in Glasgow to face Phillipe Clement's side, something they have not done since 1962.

Look away now Spurs fans as not to jinx it, but you would go on to win the Cup Winners' Cup that season, knocking out Rangers in the second round en route to glory. It was the first time an English club lifted a major European trophy.

Rangers fans will be licking their lips at the thought of welcoming former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou back to Ibrox. Warm welcome indeed.

Home games: Roma, AZ Alkmaar, Qarabag FK, Elfsborg

Away games: Rangers, Ferencvarosi, Galatasaray, Hoffeheim

Rangers - 100/1 101.00 to win the Europa League

Rangers will be disappointed they were not able to match Celtic and qualify for the Champions League, but let us not forget they made the final of this competition only a few years ago.

However, the worry Rangers fans will have is that they are winless in their last 13 matches i major European competition (D4 L9), and have not even managed a goal in nine of those games.

That may not bode well then as Phillipe Clement's side have been handed a blockbuster set of fixtures, most notable with two ties against Premier League opposition in Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Rangers last faced Manchester United in 2010 whilst they haven't locked horns with Tottenham since the early 1960s.

Priced up at 100/1101.00 for European glory, they look to have a tall order on their hands but perhaps that is where Rangers shine the best, as underdogs. They will certainly be relishing that trip to Old Trafford to cause an upset.

Their other trips include heading to France, Sweden and Greece.

Home games: Tottenham, Lyon, Union SG, FCSB

Away games: Man Utd, Olympicos, Malmo, Nice

Roma, Ajax, Lazio, Bilbao & more all in the draw

The new format of the Europa League is sure to bring plenty of drama, goals and controversy with so many giants of the game missing out on the Champions League.

Danielle De Rossi's Roma 9/110.00 will head to England for Spurs, and also have exciting ties with Frankfurt and Athletic Bilbao.

Jordan Henderson (remember him?) and his Ajax team are 28/129.00 for glory and will face Lazio, Real Sociedad and two Turkish sides in Galatasaray and Besiktas.

Roma's greatest rivals Lazio 16/117.00 will themselves play former Champions League winners Porto at home, whilst also navigating their way through Braga and Nice in a set of eight ties.

Lyon who used to regularly qualify for the Champions League will face off with Rangers, Frankfurt and 2023/24 Conference League winners Olympiacos. They are priced as 22/123.00 to win the competition this season.

Full list of UEFA Europa League Winner odds on the Betfair Sportsbook:

- Tottenham 9/25.50

- Manchester United 11/26.50

- Roma 9/110.00

- Athletic Bilbao 12/113.00

- Porto 12/113.00

- Real Sociedad 12/113.00

- Lazio 16/117.00

- Eintracht Frankfurt 22/123.00

- Nice 22/123.00

- Galatasaray 22/123.00

- Lyon 22/123.00

- Fenerbahce 22/123.00

- Ajax 28/129.00

- Olympiacos 28/129.00

- BAR 33/134.00



*odds correct as of 09:30 Saturday 31 August

