Thursday Football Tips: Stick with the stats in 6/1 Spurs Bet Builder

Maddison's fouls stats big in the Europa League

Ekitike has strong shooting form

Back 6/1 7.00 shot for crucial Spurs tie

Tottenham v Eintracht Frankfurt

Thursday 10 April, 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports

There's so much riding on this tie, and in fact this leg, for both Spurs and Ange Postecoglu, as defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt could be the begining of the end in north London for the big Australian.

Tottenham are 4/61.67 favourites to make it through this Europa League quarter-final tie though, and 3/4 to win this first leg against the Bundesliga side - with the Germans priced up at 16/54.20 for an away win.

Both teams look full of goals, both have scored at least twice in 7/10 Europa League games this season and the way both sides defend we'll surely see a few goals and plenty of chances...

Spurs could do with a big game from James Maddison, but his strongest showing on the stats sheet is in the amount of fouls he's won this season - which is a whopping 83 across all competitions.

He was fouled six times against Southampton at the weekend and suffered multiple fouls in eight of his last 11 matches.

In the Europa League he's been fouled 3+ times in five of eight matches, with two fouls in another couple of games so at this stage of the competition we can push the boat out and back Maddison at 5/42.25 to be fouled 3+ times again.

Hugo Ekitike has bags of potential and is being linked with some big teams around Europe - so he'll want to showcase his talents on the big stage against big Premier League opponents.

And the way Spurs give up chances, the 22-year-old should have plenty of opportunities as he's been letting fly with regularity in recent outings.

Ekitike has had at least three shots in his last four games and in six of seven - and if you go back even further then this bet has landed in 13 of his last 16 games.

Back Ekitike at 4/91.44 for 3+ shots at Spurs.

Postecoglu didn't risk Destiny Udogie at the weekend so he can start against Frankfurt, and that usually means a few fouls going down with the left-back involved.

He's had 3+ fouls in his last three games for club and country and at least two fouls in six of his last 12.

Udogie is 11/102.11 for 2+ fouls against Frankfurt and worth backing.