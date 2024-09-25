Football Accumulator Tips: Back 4/1 'Match Odds 90' Acca on Thursday

Mourinho's men can start with a win

Frankfurt among Thursday's bankers

Braga and Lyon complete 4/1 5.00 'Match Odds 90' Acca

Leg #1 - Fenerbahce to beat St Gilloise @ 4/7 1.57

Still stinging from their 3-1 Eternal Derby defeat to bitter rivals Galatasaray, Fenerbahce will welcome the quick turnaround between fixtures this week and a Europa League opener at home to Union St. Gilloise should provide Jose Mourinho's outfit with a swift opportunity to bite back.

Fenerbahce managed to win three matches on the spin before their derby loss at the weekend, netting ten times along the way, their goal-scoring prowess should allow them to outgun a toothless Union side in Istanbul.

The visitors have made a sluggish start to life under new head coach Sébastien Pocognoli and a lack of cutting edge in the final third has impacted their early-season results.

Union have failed to win seven of their last eight assignments in all competitions, while their haul of just one goal from their last six fixtures combined is a dismal return.

The summer departures of attackers Mohamed Amoura and Gustaf Nilsson - who chipped in with 39 goals between them last term - have had a major impact and Union look ill-equipped at the business end of the pitch to match their host's superior star quality here. Look for Fenerbahce to open their Europa League account with a cosy victory in Istanbul.

Leg #2 - Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Plzen @ 1/4 1.25

2022 Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt have played themselves into decent form of late and their 2-0 triumph at home to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday was their third successive win in the Bundesliga.

With Omar Marmoush and Hugo Ekitike forming a dynamic pairing up front, Die Adler manufactured a healthy 2.40, 2.50 and 2.70 in expected goals (xG) in their last three domestic assignments, and their potency in forward areas could be too much for Viktoria Plzen to absorb at Deutsche Bank Park.

Viktoria had been chugging along nicely and averaging 2.42 points per game in the Czech Liga before the weekend, though they were taken apart by rivals Sparta Prague (0-3) on Saturday, and having already toiled once against one high-calibre opponent, they could struggle against another in Germany this week.

Plzen don't tend to fare well against German teams on the continent and they have lost seven of their eight encounters with Deutsch sides in European competitions, conceding a mammoth 26 goals in the process (3.30 per game).

The Czechian minnows have also won only one of their last 13 away tests in the Europa League (D3, L), so it makes sense to oppose them again here.

Leg #3 - Braga to beat Maccabi Tel Aviv @ 4/9 1.44

Braga enjoyed a timely return to form ahead of their clash with Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League when they sauntered to a 3-0 win at Nacional in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last Friday, and with their confidence sufficiently lifted, they are backed to kick off their UEL Group Stage campaign in similar style.

Os Arcebispos have already put one Israeli team to the sword with relative ease this season, beating Maccabi Petah Tikva 7-0 over two legs in the Europa League's summer qualifiers and Braga could be too slick for Tel Aviv here.

The visitors have won a perfect four out of four fixtures in the Israeli Ligat Ha'al this term, though a test against Sporting Braga represents a significant step up in difficulty and we don't like Maccabi Tel Aviv's chances of meeting the challenge head-on.

With just four defeats in their last 20 Europa League home matches (W12, D4) and an appearance in the final of this competition in 2011, Braga have plenty of pedigree in this tournament and they have the technical talents to overwhelm Maccabi at the Estádio Municipal.

Braga-born head coach Carlos Carvahal has been in the hot seat for just eight games, though he has already built an impressive 62.5%-win rate and Sporting have lost only once on his watch. Expect that excellent early record to be enhanced on Thursday.

Leg #4 - Lyon to beat Olympiacos @ 8/11 1.73

Posh have not won at home this season, but they have had a tough start with Huddersfield, Wrexham and Lincoln. They have been unfortunate to come away from these games without more points. The total xG over these three games has been 2.22 to 2.36, yet they have scored just once and conceded five. Despite these home results, I still have them 4th on xPts and 2nd on non-penalty xG ratio.

Last season when welcoming sides from 13th downwards they had an impressive record of W10-D1-L1. The Gas started this season with W2-D1-L3 with their victories coming at home to Cambridge who sit 24th and Northampton who occupy 18th. On the road they have generated a total of 1.72 xG or 0.57 xG per game whilst conceding 5.15 xGA, 1.72 per game.

Their away performances have been poor. I have them 21st for away xPts and 23rd for non-penalty xG ratio, with no side having a higher xGA than Rovers on the road. No side has conceded more shots on target per 90 minutes than Bristol Rovers this season when playing away from home either, with an average of 7.33.

Last season against the top half sides on the road they returned W3-D1-L8, keeping just one clean sheet and conceding a total of 24. Over the last 20 League One games spanning this season and last, they have won just six, but these sides have sat in 24th, 18th, 21st, 18th, 24th and 11th.

Recommended Bet Back Andy Robson's Thursday Europa League four-fold SBK 4/1

For the very best expert football predictions, head over to my website, Andy's Bet Club. With the new season underway, I've got plenty of football betting tips for you to get stuck into, including a weekly Championship acca. There are also plenty of tools to help your punting on site, including my excellent bet builder stats, which provide the most important player statistics.