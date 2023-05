Mourinho's won 5/5 Euro finals with four clean sheets

Six-time champs Sevilla scored 3 in their last three finals

The Europa League final is serving us up a beauty this year, with tournament specialists Sevilla taking on trophy specialist Jose Mourinho and his Roma side in Budapest.

Sevilla have lifted this trophy six times since 2006 and almost inevitably find themselves in the final again thanks to a mid-season turnaround sparked by veteran journeyman coach Jose Luis Mendilibar.

Roma won the Europa Conference League last year and are back in another final under Mourinho - who has a 100% record in European finals - but Sevilla are also a perfect six-from-six in Europa League finals. As they say in boxing someone's '0' has got to go...

So will it be a Mourinho masterclass? Or will the tournament experts win lucky number seven? Here's our usual five big Bet Builders for this big game in Budapest.

Mourinho masterclass Bet Builder

It was 100% prime Mourinho served up by Roma last year in their 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the Conference League final - letting the Dutch side have 64% possession and five shots on target but largely taking the sting out of the game after going ahead on the half-hour.

That made it five wins out of five in European finals for Mourinho - with the last four of those coming with a clean sheet and that again will be his primary focus.

Roma have kept clean sheets in six of their last seven European games including another defensive masterclass against Bayer Leverkusen where they had 40% of the ball, just one attempt at goal and an xG of just 0.03.

Roma are 10/34.33 to win to nil.

What's crucial to Mourinho's final plans, and have been ever since that infamous Porto win over Celtic, is to niggle, disrupt and annoy his opponents - resulting in four bookings in last year's final for Roma and more surely to follow here at 11/53.15.

Roma to win to nil & over 3.5 Roma cards 13/1

A Sevilla special Bet Builder

Jose Luis Mendilibar became Sevilla's third manager of a troubled season only in March, but in just a short few months he's guided them away from relegation and into another Europa League final, sending Man Utd and Juventus packing in the process.

Their usual drop from the Champions League into this event saw them record four straight clean sheets, but since Mendilibar took charge there's been 12 goals in four games with both teams scoring in three of those.

Sevilla's last three Europa League wins have seen them score three in the final each time too so it suggests that if they are to win then it'll be by outscoring Roma.

And if they're winning and scoring goals then Sevilla will also be winning corners - more than Roma anyway - as they won an incredible 18 at home against Juventus and eight against Man Utd.

Sevilla to win, both teams to score & Sevilla most corners 14/1

A scrappy draw Bet Builder

The last two Europa League finals have both gone to penalties and with Mourinho's Roma involved then we've got to at least consider that this game goes longer than 90 minutes.

Either team on pens is 15/4 but three in a row is a stretch, so we'll just take the 90-minute draw and under 2.5 goals - which has also come in for the last two finals.

Sevilla have seen seven total cards in three of their last four Europa League games while Roma's semi-final with Leverkusen had 17 cards being dished out.

Referee Anthony Taylor gave seven yellows and a red in Roma's tie with Feyenoord while he gave Sevilla four of the six cards handed out at the 2020 Super Cup he refereed.

Back the 90 minute draw, under 2.5 goals & over 7.5 cards 15/1

Roma react to Sevilla strike Bet Builder

So if Sevilla are to win then it'll be Mendilibar's way of getting the ball forward quickly and ideally getting it out wide with balls into the box to utilise the talents of Yousseff En-Nesyri.

The Moroccan striker's got four goals in eight Europa League games, scoring twice against Man Utd and away at Juventus.

That means Roger Ibanez, among others, is in for a tough time and with 16 bookings this season including in both legs of the semi-final then 17/10 on another in the final can't be ignored.

Along with Ibanez, Bryan Cristante is about as close as you'll get to a walking card in a big game, and he'd be the pick of the rest to join Ibanez in Taylor's notebook as Roma react badly to Sevilla winning this game.

En-Nesyri to score, Ibanez & Cristante to be carded 22/1

Roma repeat has Sevilla sunk Bet Builder

So let's flip the script for the last Bet Builder and back what we think are the pick of the player props for if Roma lift the trophy.

Paolo Dybala is the class act in Mourinho's side but he's had recent injury problems, so take Lorenzo Pellegrini in the goal or assist market as he's had four of each in the competition this season.

Tammy Abraham is more likely putting himself about than he is scoring and he'll give away 2+ fouls for the fourth Europa league game running.

Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, with 2+ fouls in two of his last four, is another prime suspect to overstep the mark again.

Former Roma man Erik Lamela is by no means a certain starter, but it's easy to see him having an impact, and by that I mean giving away plenty of fouls and hopefully, for us, getting booked.