Rangers v Tottenham: Back Brennan Johnson to score anytime in Ibrox clash

Spurs unlikely to change mentality amid difficult form

Rangers and Spurs two of the top attacking sides in UEL

Brennan Johnson is the visitors' go-to man on the road

Rangers v Tottenham Hotspur

Thursday 12 December, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1

Wounded Spurs will want to hit back

After showing us the best of Ange Postecoglou's football in their 4-0 win at the Etihad last month, Tottenham have already managed to lurch back into a crisis. Sunday's defeat against Chelsea means they're winless in their last four (D2 L2), while ahead of their trip to face Rangers, failure to win there would equal their longest run without a victory during Postecoglou's tenure.

With patience in the project perhaps at its lowest ebb, Spurs will head to Ibrox with plenty of urgency. A win at Rangers wouldn't restore confident overnight, but cutting the winless run is essential, and a starting point for them to put together the consistency of results that has evaded them this term.

Though Postecoglou would like to be able to rotate, he concedes he doesn't have much choice at this point. "It's not through a lack of effort," he commented on Sunday. "The players are constantly out there because we can't rotate. They are giving everything they can. It diminishes performances as well because they probably need a rest but we can't give them a rest."

If there's one thing we can be sure of when it comes to the mentality of this Spurs side, it's that they're unlikely to make massive concessions in the midst of difficult form. They will continue to go after the game on the attacking end and they'll play in a way that doesn't exactly constitute solidity, hoping they can just execute better than they have in recent weeks.

Rangers among Europa goalscoring royalty

As for their opponents, Rangers come into this one level on points with Spurs in the Europa League table (10), while sharing the same WDL record. Their last outing saw them record an impressive 4-1 victory away at Nice, and that wasn't just a strong attacking performance in isolation either. Only Ajax (13) and Galatasaray (13) have netted more than Rangers (12) in the competition this season.

Indeed, of the four teams who have put up 10+ expected goals in the Europa League this term, two of them will face off in this clash - Rangers' xG (10) is almost identical to that of Spurs (10.4). Meanwhile, the last time Postecoglou's side faced a high-powered attack in the competition, that game ended in 3-2 defeat away to Galatasaray.

In typical Spurs fashion, I can see this one being a slightly hairy encounter, with plenty of iffy moments on the defensive end. Factor in that two of the top attacking teams will be going head-to-head at Ibrox, and I expect goals won't be in short supply.

What's more, it's been a long time since Rangers have beaten an English side in major European competition. You have to go all the way back to 1961 (v Wolves) for the last time that happened, in fact. Ibrox will be keen to witness a signature win, and the feisty atmosphere ought to help us in our push for action and goals.

Recommended Bet Back Rangers and Tottenham BTTS; over 3.5 goals in the game SBK 6/5

Back Brennan to be among the goals

Brennan Johnson was withdrawn with an illness against Chelsea at the weekend, but his involvement on Thursday night shouldn't be a problem according to the noise surrounding the club.

"I think it is something we need to tackle head on and keep pushing on," was how Postecoglou signed off his point on not being able to rotate as much as he liked at the weekend. And so as long as Johnson is well enough to be in the squad, it seems certain that his manager will look to lean on him as much as possible.

The Welshman has scored three times in five games in the Europa League this season, averaging a goal every 76 minutes. Indeed, he is Spurs' top scorer in the competition this term, as well as being the player who's attempted the most shots for them (10).

Johnson has been particularly important in Spurs' away games this season too. Half of his goals across all competitions have come on the road (5/10), and his xG total (4.2) is comfortably the highest of any player for the club in away matches. With extra space to attack and more counter-attacking opportunities than at home, Johnson's ability to strike will be chief among Rangers' biggest concerns in this one.

Odds of 23/103.30 looks like decent value for a player who's found the net regularly in the Europa League this term, and who has already hit double figures across all competitions in 2024-25 (10).