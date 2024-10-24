Rangers v FC SB Europa League Tips: 7/2 Draw the value at Ibrox

Rangers are failing to convince and lost again at the weekend

FC SB have won both their Europa League matches so far

The Draw looks the value at Ibrox on Thursday



Rangers v FC SB

Thursday 24 October, 20:00

Contrasting start in Europe for Rangers

Forget domestic performances for a second, Rangers have presented two different faces so far in Europe.

They kicked off their campaign with a pretty impressive 2-0 away win in Malmo, the Swedes failing to register a single shot on target as goals from Nedim Bajrami and Ross McCausland sealed victory for Philippe Clement's side.

But the limitations that are becoming apparent in the SPL were horribly exposed in a 4-1 home defeat by Lyon. If there is consolation from that hiding at Ibrox it comes with the knowledge that Lyon are actually a decent and in-form side, a 4-0 win at Le Havre on Sunday making it five straight wins in all competitions (F14 A2) for the French outfit.

Rangers bounced back from their 4-1 defeat to Lyon by beating St Johnstone 2-0 at Ibrox but a 1-0 away defeat to Kilmarnock at the weekend had Rangers fans up in arms again as they finished the weekend already six points adrift of Celtic and Aberdeen.

Romanians on a roll

FC SB are only fifth in the Romanian top-flight but a very latest thermometer check shows them to be on something of a roll.

They've won five straight games in all competitions and that includes a pair of victories in this competition: a 4-1 home victory over Rigas Futbola Skola of Latvia and a 1-0 away win against Greek Super League leaders PAOK Salonika.

At the weekend, they became the first team this season to inflict a home defeat on Dinamo Bucharest, FC SB running out 2-0 winners.

Don't dismiss them on the grounds of "never heard of them" though as FC SB were formerly Steaua Bucharest. That knowledge immediately affords the visitors more respect as back in the 80s they won the European Cup after beating Barcelona on penalties.

Rangers have tripped up at Ibrox

Rangers are fully expected to bounce back from their 4-1 defeat to Lyon and they're offered at just 2/51.40 on the Sportsbook. FC SB are 11/26.50 and The Draw 7/24.50.

History, as well as the current, offers a warning though as Rangers have lost their last three European ties at Ibrox if adding in qualifiers.

There is some head-to-head history too if typing in 'Steaua Bucharest'. These games were back in the 80s and mid-90s with Steaua winning both home games. The Ibrox encounters ended 2-1 to Rangers and 1-1, a certain Paul Gascoigne giving the Scots a 1-0 lead in that 1995 clash before they were pegged back.

And fast forward to 2024 and a draw would seem the value again.

FC SB aren't Lyon but they could easily be good enough to get something from a Rangers side devoid of confidence when things aren't going their way.

Rangers benefitted from being ahead inside a minute in Malmo and went from there but if they don't find something early at Ibrox the atmosphere could become tetchy.

Lawrence best for Bet Builders

Cyriel Dessers was the man for goals in the early part of the season but they've dried up in recent times.

The Nigerian striker has fired blanks in his last five games and has only netted (a brace) in one of his latest eight games.

It means if you want to put a Rangers goalscorer in a Bet Builder the better option is in-form Tom Lawrence.

The Welshman has three in his last four starts at Ibrox, including both of the last two: the winner against Hibernian and what proved the consolation in the 4-1 thumping by Lyon.

Lawrence to score in a Draw is around 17/118.00 while it's 2/13.00 he finds the net in a Rangers win.