Man United v Real Sociedad: Use Betfair Build-Ups to back Garnacho and Zirkzee in combined SOT shout
Tonight's Europa League last 16 second-leg tie at Old Trafford is the perfect opportunity to use Betfair Build-Ups with two team-mates aiming to combine their shooting skills.
-
Garnacho so often United's go-to for creativity
-
Zirkzee gaining in confidence and coming into form
-
Check out our 2025 Cheltenham Festival HUB
-
Get a completely free bet every day of the Cheltenham Festival with Betfair
-
Gamble responsibly with Betfair during the 2025 Cheltenham Festival
Man United v Real Sociedad
Thursday 13th March, 2025
Live on TNT Sports 1 (UK)
Link Ups - Garnacho and Zirkzee to achieve 3 SOT combined
After enduring a season to forget there are only two targets remaining for Manchester United in 2024/25.
Domestically, a consistent accumulation of points is necessary so as to avoid finishing outside the top 10 for the first time in Premier League history.
And then there's the Europa League, offering up the possibility of glory in Bilbao this coming May, as well as qualification for the Champions League next year. Winning this tournament would right so many wrongs for Ruben Amorim and his struggling squad and for the record they are 11/26.50 to pull it off.
Standing immediately in their way are Real Sociedad, a club that is also under-performing on the home front this term. Presently, the Txuri-Urdin are 11th in La Liga, their lowest finish in recent years being 12th.
Yet still, we witnessed in the first leg in Spain that this is a side blessed with a number of technically gifted ballers, not least the always adroit Mikel Oyarzabal. They have the chops to trouble United tonight, for sure.
Crucially though, the visitors are cursed with decidedly patchy away form and with United being 5/61.84 favourites to win out that leads us to an intriguing Betfair Build Up bet, backing two team-mates to combine their talents and get the job done.
You may be initially wondering though why one has been included.
Player vs Player
English Premier League
Alejandro Garnacho
Man Utd
English Premier League
Joshua Zirkzee
Man Utd
Garnacho Zirkzee
The inclusion of Garnacho makes sense. It's there for all to see.
With the Reds deficient in creativity so often they turn to Bruno Fernandes for inspiration, and failing that it is their young winger who comes up with the goods.
To date in 2024/25 he has averaged 2.2 shots per 90 across all comps, with 1.3 per 90 on target in the Premier League. In Spain last week, Garnacho took on five attempts, with two troubling Remiro in nets.
It's the other fella you may have a problem with. After all, why not go with Bruno, the midfielder's stats far exceeding Zirkzee's?
Simply put, it's because the Dutch attacker is coming into form, and subsequently he offers up much better value.
Moreover, the numbers above are somewhat misleading. Yes, the 23-year-old has made 28 league outings, but only ten of them have been starts in what has been a challenging opening year in English football.
Low in confidence and chucked on with a few minutes to spare, is it any wonder that his SOT count is disappointing overall?
In recent weeks however - with injuries affording him a regular starting berth - he is starting to make an impact. In the first leg last week he scored United's precious goal. At the weekend against Arsenal, a cheeky flick nearly foxed David Raya from close range.
That flick signified confidence. A player finding his feet.
If the hosts create numerous chances this evening - as they are more than capable of - expect this duo to be involved more times than not.
Now read Jamie Kemp's preview of the game here
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues
Most Read Stories
-
Football Tips & Predictions
EFL Cup Tipsheet: Betting predictions for Tuesday's eight fixtures
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Liverpool v Southampton: Back teen titan to sparkle in home romp
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Wednesday's Europa League Tips: Back Betis to beat Forest & Bhoys to bag 12/5 Belgrade draw
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Lewis Jones' Notebook: Premier League's Under 2.5 goals trend won't last
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Premier League Odds: Liverpool go odds-on for title after Gunners drop points