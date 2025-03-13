Man United v Real Sociedad: Use Betfair Build-Ups to back Garnacho and Zirkzee in combined SOT shout

Man United v Real Sociedad

Thursday 13th March, 2025

Live on TNT Sports 1 (UK)

Link Ups - Garnacho and Zirkzee to achieve 3 SOT combined

After enduring a season to forget there are only two targets remaining for Manchester United in 2024/25.

Domestically, a consistent accumulation of points is necessary so as to avoid finishing outside the top 10 for the first time in Premier League history.

And then there's the Europa League, offering up the possibility of glory in Bilbao this coming May, as well as qualification for the Champions League next year. Winning this tournament would right so many wrongs for Ruben Amorim and his struggling squad and for the record they are 11/26.50 to pull it off.

Standing immediately in their way are Real Sociedad, a club that is also under-performing on the home front this term. Presently, the Txuri-Urdin are 11th in La Liga, their lowest finish in recent years being 12th.

Yet still, we witnessed in the first leg in Spain that this is a side blessed with a number of technically gifted ballers, not least the always adroit Mikel Oyarzabal. They have the chops to trouble United tonight, for sure.

Crucially though, the visitors are cursed with decidedly patchy away form and with United being 5/61.84 favourites to win out that leads us to an intriguing Betfair Build Up bet, backing two team-mates to combine their talents and get the job done.

You may be initially wondering though why one has been included.

Player vs Player

English Premier League 17 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd English Premier League 11 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd Garnacho Zirkzee Appearances 36 32 Goals 6 3 Shots 84 28 Shots on target 30 11 Assists 2 1 Chances created 38 12 Passes 750 405 Fouls 12 9 Fouls won 43 13 Yellow cards 3 2 Red cards 0 0 Powered by

The inclusion of Garnacho makes sense. It's there for all to see.

With the Reds deficient in creativity so often they turn to Bruno Fernandes for inspiration, and failing that it is their young winger who comes up with the goods.

To date in 2024/25 he has averaged 2.2 shots per 90 across all comps, with 1.3 per 90 on target in the Premier League. In Spain last week, Garnacho took on five attempts, with two troubling Remiro in nets.

It's the other fella you may have a problem with. After all, why not go with Bruno, the midfielder's stats far exceeding Zirkzee's?

Simply put, it's because the Dutch attacker is coming into form, and subsequently he offers up much better value.

Moreover, the numbers above are somewhat misleading. Yes, the 23-year-old has made 28 league outings, but only ten of them have been starts in what has been a challenging opening year in English football.

Low in confidence and chucked on with a few minutes to spare, is it any wonder that his SOT count is disappointing overall?

In recent weeks however - with injuries affording him a regular starting berth - he is starting to make an impact. In the first leg last week he scored United's precious goal. At the weekend against Arsenal, a cheeky flick nearly foxed David Raya from close range.

That flick signified confidence. A player finding his feet.

If the hosts create numerous chances this evening - as they are more than capable of - expect this duo to be involved more times than not.