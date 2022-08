Hearts v FC Zurich

Thursday, 20:00

Live on BBC

Tie hangs in the balance

European football under the floodlights returns to Tynecastle on Thursday evening as Hearts host FC Zurich in this Europa League qualifier second leg. The Jambos hold the home advantage but trail their visitors 1-2 on aggregate following last week's first leg.

This tie hangs in the balance, with Hearts knowing they must score at least one goal to remain in the game. Zurich is here to protect a slender lead and aim to hit their hosts on the counter. Will the Jam Tarts earn their support a treat, or will it be Swiss bliss for FCZ?

Hearts remain competitive

It's a case of so far, so good for Robbie Neilson and his Hearts team following last week's first leg in Switzerland. The aim was to avoid a heavy defeat and ensure the tie remained alive for the second leg in the Scottish capital. They achieved that, despite losing 2-1 seven days ago. A penalty from summer signing Laurence Shankland on 22 minutes gave Hearts the lead, but they conceded on 32 and 34.

The hosts were last seen in action on Sunday in Glasgow, where they lost to last season's Scottish Premiership champions, Celtic. It was another defeat but another strong showing from Neilson's men, who further boosted team morale ahead of Thursday's shoot-out. Despite their efforts, everyone connected to the club knows they must turn good performances into wins.

Zurich in the driving seat

FZ Zurich knew their best chance of going through came from making home advantage count last week, despite playing at the stadium of Swiss Super League rivals St Gallen. They earned a hard-fought and well-deserved win, but there's still all to play for as they journey to Auld Reekie.

Zurich enjoyed an extra day to recover and prepare for this match after they drew 1-1 away to FC Winterthur on Saturday. Another own goal for an SPFL board that continually fails to put the European interests of its members ahead of its own. Swiss midfielder Fabian Rohner was on the scoresheet to earn FCZ a share of the points.

Hosts will punish a fragile defence

It remains to be seen just how good FC Zurich are as their performances over the last week threw up more questions than answers. We know they can score goals, but we're also aware they are suspect at the back, something Hearts will be desperate to take advantage of.

Hearts are priced at 3.259/4 to qualify, and that's how we intend to play this one. At a much better price than I expected to find. Fancy an upset for the locals? FC Zurich can be backed at 1.392/5 to secure their Europa League progression. Both teams to score again is 1.84/5, while over 2.5 goals at 2.01/1 will appear in a fair share of midweek multiples.