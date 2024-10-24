Football Accumulator Tips: Back 5/1 Europa League four-fold including Tottenham to beat AZ Alkmaar

In-form Spurs expected to enjoy routine victory

Anderlecht, Bilbao and Lyon also backed to win

Anderlecht v Ludogorets - 20:00 - Back Anderlecht @ 8/11 1.73

Anderlecht have started their Europa League campaign on a positive slant. They followed up their matchday one triumph at home to Ferencvaros (2-1) with a hugely impressive triumph on Spanish soil over a strong Real Sociedad side on matchday two (2-1).

Bulgarian minnows Ludogorets meanwhile, claimed just one point from their first two group stage assignments against Slavia Prague (0-2) and Viktoria Plzen (0-0), though they have yet to break their duck in the Europa League and mustered just 1.80 in xGF combined in their first two outings in the competition.

Indeed, Ludogorets have mustered fewer shots on target (two) than any other team in the Europa League so far and Anderlecht, who are chasing a third win on the bounce on home soil, should be able to outgun their toothless visitors in Brussels this week.

Athletic Bilbao v Slavia Prague - 20:00 - Back Bilbao @ 4/6 1.67

Athletic Bilbao were handed successive tricky tests against Roma (1-1) and AZ Alkmaar (2-0) to start their Europa League campaign, though Los Lehoiak emerged with four points from those encounters having won the xGF battle on each occasion.

The Basque team's performance at the San Mamés Barria to AZ on matchday two, where they mustered 17 attempts to their visitor's five was particularly eye-catching, though harnessing the power of home advantage is nothing new for Athletic Club.

They've won 18 and lost just one of their last 28 competitive fixtures on their own patch since August 2023 and Athletico should have too much quality for a Slavia side that was well beaten by Milan on matchday two (1-3) and lucky to escape with a point against Ajax (1-1) on matchday one.

Tottenham v AZ Alkmaar - 20:00 - Back Tottenham @ 4/11 1.36

In-form Tottenham have won six of their last seven matches in all competitions and the red-hot Londoners are backed to maintain their upward trajectory with a routine win over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

Spurs are already shaping up like potential Europa League outright winners and, fresh from successive group stage wins over Qarabag (3-0) and Ferencvaros (2-1), Ange Postecoglou's free-scoring side should be able to ease past AZ.

Tottenham warmed up for Thursday's encounter with an emphatic 4-1 win over London rivals West Ham at the weekend, while AZ slipped to a fourth loss on the spin when they had their wings clipped by PSV. Alkmaar found the net just twice across that quartet of defeats and they lack the punching power to compete with Tottenham here.

Lyon v Besiktas - 20:00 - Back Lyon @ 1/2 1.50

Lyon opened their Europa League account with a 2-0 win at home to Olympiacos on matchday one and Les Gones seemed to gain fresh confidence from that triumph. Indeed, they managed to win each of their four games since and proved far too strong for Rangers in Glasgow (4-1) on matchday two in the UEL on 3 October.

With veteran Alexandre Lacazette and teenage hotshot Malick Fofana both enjoying purple patches in attack, Lyon clocked 8.10 in xGF in their last three fixtures combined (against Rangers, Nantes and Le Havre), while they also racked up at least 15 attempts in five of their last six games in all competitions.

By contrast, Besiktas have struggled to replicate their strong domestic form on the continent and they sit bottom of the 36-team Europa League Group Phase having suffered convincing defeats against Ajax (4-0) and Eintracht Frankfurt (3-1).

Only Israel's Maccabi Haifa (4.80) have performed worse than Besiktas (4.60) for xGA accumulated in the competition so far and the Turkish strugglers are easy to oppose again here.

