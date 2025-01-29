Football Accumulator Tips: Back Man Utd in 6/1 Europa League Thursday four-fold

Leg 1 - Back Anderlecht to beat Hoffenheim @ 1/1 2.00

Anderlecht have enjoyed a fantastic campaign in Europe and sit seventh in the table heading into the final matchday, having lost just one of their seven assignments in the competition. They face a Hoffenheim side low on confidence, 28th position in the league table, with the German side needing all three points and other results to go their way to have an outside chance of making the play-offs.

Anderlecht are undefeated at home in the Europa League across their three games, with two wins and one draw. By contrast, Hoffenheim have failed to win a game on the road in Europe this season and more worryingly for head coach Christian Ilzer, his side have only managed to score one goal across these games, conceding six.

Hoffenheim have only managed to win one game across their last 12 games in all competitions, which came against Holstein Kiel, a side that sits second bottom in the Bundesliga. Anderlecht should have too much momentum for a Hoffenheim side that won't have much motivation and may need to start focusing on Bundesliga survival with a trip to Bayer Leverkusen to come.



Leg 2 - Back Athletic Bilbao to beat Plzen @ 8/13 1.61

Athletic Bilbao sit third in the Europa League table and have all but guaranteed their automatic progression to the knockout stages. But they will need all three points to make sure of it with it still mathematically possible for the Spanish side to finish in the play-off positions.

They face a Plzen side that have punched well above their weight in Europe this season with the Czech Republic side sitting in 11th place, still with a chance of finishing in the top eight. Both sides have only lost one game in the competition this campaign but Athletic Bilbao should have the edge as the home side, they possess the joint third best defensive record in the competition too (six goals conceded).

Athletic Bilbao have won all three of their games at home in Europe this season by an aggregate score of 6-0. They're incredibly tough to overcome on their own patch, as further evidenced by the fact their only defeat at home this season was against La Liga title chasers Atletico Madrid.



Leg 3 - Back Man Utd to beat FCSB @ 8/15 1.53

Despite Man United's struggles domestically this season, the Red Devils have been pretty consistent in Europe. Ruben Amorim's side are one of only three teams in the competition yet to lose a game, with four wins and three draws.

They travel to a FCSB side who have enjoyed a more than decent campaign themselves, losing just one of their seven games in the competition and currently sitting in the top eight. This an important game for United as they could quickly find themselves in the play-off positions if they don't win here.

Amorim's side have won their last two games in all competitions - against Rangers and Fulham. These performances weren't the most convincing, but what is notable is that United managed to get the three points in both games despite poor performances, something that was not happening a few months ago.

Amorim has added a level of resilience to this United side that should show itself in a professional performance to guarantee their automatic progression to the knockout stages.

Leg 4 - Back Porto to beat Maccabi Tel Aviv v Porto @ 4/11 1.36







Porto have really struggled since the departure of head coach Sergio Conceicao to AC Milan midway through the season. The Portuguese giants find themselves in the uncomfortable position of needing all three points to have a chance of qualifying for the play-off round. The automatic positions are already out of their reach.

A draw against Santa Clara in the league last time out marginally stopped the rot of four straight losses across all competitions. To put their drop off since Conceiacao's departure into context, Porto were unbeaten in seven straight games across all competitions before this recent run of poor form.

However, despite Porto's poor form they have a real chance here of getting back on track against a Maccabi Tel Aviv side who will need a small miracle to qualify for the play-offs. They've lost five of their seven games in the competition, conceding 16 goals in the process - the third most in the competition.

Tel Aviv will also have an eye on their domestic progress, they are currently eight points off of top side Hapoel Beer Sheva but have a game in hand on their title rivals. So it's possible that Zarko Lazetic will consider that factor in his team selection with a game against third placed side Beitar Jerusalem to come at the weekend.

Recommended Bet Back Anderlecht, Bilbao, Porto and Man Utd SBK 6/1

