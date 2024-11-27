Football Accumulator Tips: Back Man Utd and Tottenham in 5/1 Europa League four-fold

Andy's Europa League Bet Builder can be backed at 5/1 6.00

United a good shout to give Amorim first win

Spurs have the cutting edge to beat Roma

Leg 1 - Back Ferencvaros to beat Malmo

Ferencvaros gave Tottenham a real run for their money on 3 October and matched their opponent for expected goals (1.30) before slipping to a narrow 2-1 defeat. Their competitive display against the Premier League club seemed to kick their confidence up a few notches.

The Hungarian outfit followed their loss against Spurs with successive Group Stage victories over Nice (1-0) and Dinamo Kiev (4-0, and though their thumping win over the latter was achieved against 10 men, Ferencvaros were still impressively slick.

In contrast, Malmo have been struggling to make an impact in the Europa League so far and the Swedes were toppled in three of their four assignments in the group phase, despite facing a list of uninspiring opponents (Rangers, Qarabag, Olympiakos and Besiktas).

Malmo lack punch in the final third and only a handful of clubs have fared worse for average shots on target per 90 minutes (3.50) than the toothless Himmelsblått.

Ferencvaros (seven) have scored over twice as many goals as Malmo (three) since the start of the Group Stage, so expect their superior firepower to be evident when the teams meet in Budapest.

Leg 2 - Back Man Utd to beat Bodo/Glimt

Manchester United are a short-price to collect maximum points on Thursday in Ruben Amorim's first game in charge at Old Trafford and the hosts should be able to overcome their tactical uncertainty to justify their favouritism against Bodo-Glimt.

The Norwegian minnows have already upset the odds twice in wins against Portuguese duo Porto and Braga earlier in the campaign. But Bodo Glimt have been conceding more shots (19.75 per 90) than any other team in the Europa League Group Stage and keeper Nikita Haikin has been way overworked.

Old Trafford should be buoyant for Ruben Amorim's first fixture in Manchester and, with another four days of training ground work likely to have a settling effect, United can improve on Sunday's disappointing showing against Ipswich.

For all their troubles, United have lost only two of their last 15 games in all competitions, while four of their last five fixtures on home soil ended in victory. Expect a first United win for Amorim at Bodo/Glimt's expense.

Leg 3 - Back Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Midtjylland

Midtjylland snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday with a hard-fought triumph over Silkeborg in the Danish Superliga, though confidence in the Wolves' camp is still likely to be fragile following a poor run and Eintracht Frankfurt are tipped to take advantage.

Die Adler made it an impressive five wins from five in all competitions when they saw off Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga at the weekend, while each of their last three tussles in the Europa League also produced three points for in-form Frankfurt.

Dino Toppmoller's charges have only been bested once in 15 competitive tests overall and that solitary reverse came in slender fashion at German champions Bayer Leverkusen (2-1) in October.

Frankfurt have completed just one away fixture in the Europa League Group Stage so far, though that single jaunt saw them ease to a 3-1 win at Besiktas, with prolific star striker Omar Marmoush opening the scoring in Turkey. Die Adler can produce something similar in Denmark.

Leg 4 - Back Tottenham to beat Roma

Despite using the competition as an exercise for squad rotation so far, Tottenham are positioned among the expanded Group Stage's front runners ahead of matchday five. Spurs can maintain their upward trajectory with a fourth win in the competition when Roma visit the English capital.

The Giallorossi appointed Claudio Ranieri as their new permanent manager during the recent international break but were roundly outplayed by Napoli in the veteran coach's first game in charge on Sunday.

Roma had just 37% of the ball and conceded 2.00 in expected goals in their loss in Naples. The manner of their defeat was more convincing than the final 1-0 scoreline would suggest.

Tottenham should have momentum to burn following their emphatic 4-0 win over Pep Guardiola's ailing Manchester City at The Etihad Stadium, so look for Spurs to attack with conviction again when they host Roma.

Ange Postecoglou's forward-thinking side have won six of their last seven matches on home turf while averaging a healthy 2.57 goals per game along the way, and whatever combination of forwards they choose to field against Roma, Tottenham should have the cutting edge to win. Side with the hosts here.

