Football Accumulator Tips: Back 7/2 Europa League four-fold including Man Utd to beat PAOK

Man Utd backed to keep good run going on Thursday

Anderlecht, Ajax and Real Sociedad also backed to win

Andy's four-fold can be backed at almost 7/2 4.50

Ajax v Maccabi Tel Aviv - 20:00 - Back Ajax @ 3/10 1.30

Ajax are starting to fire under new head coach Francesco Farioli and at the weekend, they became the first team to take points off champions PSV in the Eredivisie this season with a dramatic 3-2 comeback triumph over their bitter rivals.

That victory came hot on the heels of another significant success over Feyenoord in Rotterdam (2-0) and Ajax have now won 11 and drawn two of their last 13 assignments in all competitions.

A Europa League test against Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam seems like an easier challenge in comparison, for an Ajax side that cruised to a 4-0 win over Besiktas at the Johan Cruijff Arena in late September.

Maccabi have lost three games out of three in the competition so far and they are meeting a supremely confident Ajax side here.

Manchester Utd v PAOK - 20:00 - Back Manchester Utd @ 1/6 1.17

Underperforming Manchester United had to be content with draws in each of their first three Europa League group phase fixtures, however, on paper at least, a meeting with PAOK looks like their most straightforward task in the tournament so far and the Red Devils are backed to prevail.

United thumped a second-string Leicester team 5-2 in interim manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy's first match at the helm last week and in a second promising showing on Sunday, they created 2.00 in expected goals and probably had enough chances to beat Chelsea in an eventual 1-1 draw between the clubs at Old Trafford.

PAOK meanwhile, lost each of their first two Europa League skirmishes with Galatasaray (3-1) and FCSB (1-0), while they needed a late double salvo to rescue a point against ten-man Viktoria Plzen (2-2) in their last appearance on the continent.

For all their troubles, United have lost only twice in their last 12 games in all competitions and they are likely to field a full-strength team against PAOK. A third home win in four fixtures for United is anticipated in this one.

Viktoria Plzen v Real Sociedad - 20:00 - Back Real Sociedad @ 8/11 1.73

Viktoria Plzen shared the spoils in each of their first three Europa League group games, however, the Czechian outfit lost the xG battle in two of those stalemates and their luck might run out against Real Sociedad.

The Spaniards are hunting down a fourth away win on the spin following successive victories on the road at Girona, Maccabi Tel Aviv and Sevilla, and using their robust defensive work as a platform for success, they are worth backing to pick up three points in Plzen.

La Real have lost just once in eight away matches in all competitions since the summer, while their haul of five clean sheets over the same period highlights just how rock-solid and well drilled they can be under Imanol Alguacil.

Viktoria managed to accumulate just 0.80 in xG in a dour 0-0 draw with Ludogorets in their last home game in the Europa League and they could find it even harder to manufacture chances against Real Sociedad.

Rigas FS v Anderlecht - 20:00 - Back Anderlecht @ 8/11 1.73

Anderlecht have made a real splash in the Europa League this season and are flying high in third spot in the competition's expanded group phase with a record of three wins from three games.

The Belgians were too good for Ferencvaros and Ludogorets on home soil on matchdays one and three, though their 2-1 comeback win at Real Sociedad sandwiched in between was an exceptional result and suggested Anderlecht should have the staying power to qualify for the next round.

Anderlecht warmed up for Thursday's encounter in Latvia with back-to-back 4-0 wins over Tubize-Braine and Kortrijk, so they are unlikely to be short on confidence in Riga.

Rigas FS managed to pocket just one of the first nine points on offer in the UEL group stage, while only Dynamo Kyiv (1.50) have performed worse than the Latvians (2.40) for total xG created in the tournament.

The minnows did earn a draw at home to Galatasaray (2-2) on matchday two, however, they had just 25% possession and lost the xG battle by 1.19 to 2.35 on that unusual occasion and they are still worth opposing when they host a superior Anderlecht outfit.

Recommended Bet Back Back Andy's Thursday Europa League four-fold SBK 7/2

