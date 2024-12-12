Football Accumulator Tips: Back 6/1 Europa League four-fold on Thursday

Andy kicks Hoff the Thursday acca with bet on Bundesliga team

Three more picks follow in Europa League four-fold

Galatasaray away win back in acca that comes to 6/1 7.00

Leg 1 - Back Hoffenheim to beat FCSB

Hoffenheim have collected a modest five points in the Europa League group stage so far, though they can lean on their goal-scoring prowess at home to edge out goal-shy Romanian outfit FCSB on Thursday.

The PreZone Arena has been a happy hunting ground for Hoffenheim in terms of goal-scoring since September and in their last right assignments at that venue, the Germans were beaten only once and managed to net at least two goals on six separate occasions.

FCSB meanwhile, scored just one goal and hit just three shots on target in their first two Europa League away fixtures this term and they rank as the sixth-worst team in the tournament for overall expected goals (5.20).

The Romanians failed to register completely in two of their last three group matches (against Rangers and Olympiakos) and their lack of cutting edge makes them easy to oppose here.

Hoffenheim racked up 88 attempts at goal in their last five home fixtures combined and they should able to manufacture enough opponents to outscore FCSB on Thursday.

Leg 2 - Back Galatasaray to beat Malmo FF

Unbeaten Galatasaray look well-equipped for a deep run in this season's Europe League and Okan Buruk's star-studded side are backed to maintain their momentum at Malmo's expense in Sweden.

Galatasaray are setting a searing pace at the top of the Turkish Super Lig this term, while their haul of 11 points from 5 matches in the Europa League has left them handily placed in fourth spot near the summit of the expanded group stage table.

Gala have won 13 and drawn four of their last 17 assignments in all competitions while netting an average of 3.35 goals per game and the Turkish giants, who rank first in the Europa League for xGF accrued (12.90) as well as for shots (22.20) and shots on target per 90 (7.80), could enjoy another productive outing in Malmo.

The hosts have lost four times in five group stage fixtures so far and they were dismantled by Hungarian side Ferencvaros on matchday five (4-1). A test against a higher-calibre Galatasaray team should represent an even stiffer challenge for the struggling Himmelsblått, so expect more continental misery for the Swedes.

Leg 3 - Back Olympiakos to beat FC Twente

Twente's matchday one draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford in September earned them praise from all quarters. However, five games later, the Tukkers are still winless and in danger of exiting the competition.

Defeats in two of their last three UEL fixtures has knocked the Eredivisie outfit all the way down to 29th place in the bumper 36-team division and their chances of mounting a revival in Greece on Thursday feel slim.

With six wins and three draws from their last nine games, Olympiakos have been gliding through the gears since early November, while a return of two wins and two draws from their last four in the Europa League has pushed them into prime qualification contention.

In four-goal Moroccan Ayoub El Kaabi (15 all comps), Olympiakos have one of the Europa League's most in-form forwards. With the 31-year-old spearheading the attack, the Erythroleykoi look well positioned to perform again.

In addition, Twente's confidence would have been severely dented by their 6-1 thumping at the hands of PSV at the weekend, so this is probably a good time to face the Tukkers. Side with Olympiakos here.

Leg 4 - Back Union St Gilloise to beat Nice

INEOS's flagship club Manchester United have been floundering this season and so have their lesser vessel Nice. The French side sit in second-last place in the 36-team Europa League rankings ahead of their tricky matchday six date in Belgium with Union St Gilloise.

Winless Nice were beaten in three of their last four games in the group stage and their 4-1 loss against Rangers on matchday five was greeted by boos and howls of derision from the home crowd at the Allianz Riviera.

In contrast, Union's performances have been on the up. Their 1-0 win at Twente on November 28 was a significant group phase result and that narrow triumph in the Netherlands sits in a run of four victories in their last six matches in all competitions.

In fact, Union are in the midst of a nine-game unbeaten streak, while successive wins on home turf over Genk, Antwerp, and Gent could set them up for a fourth victory on the spin at the Stade Joseph Mariën on Thursday.

Union are particularly robust defensively and have kept clean sheets in six of their last 10 contests on home soil while scoring on the road continues to be a major issue for Nice. They managed to hit just four four goals in their last seven away games combined and they could toil in the final third again in Belgium.

Recommended Bet Back Hoffenheim, Galatasaray, Olympiakos and Union St Gilloise SBK 6/1

For more European football betting predictions and expert tips, as well as access to free-to-use betting tools including my famous football cheat sheets, head over to Andy's Bet Club.