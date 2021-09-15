Europa League Tips: Bank on Bayer Leverkusen scoring trend to continue

Red Star shining brightly at home

Red Star Belgrade 2.35/4 v Braga 3.412/5, The Draw 3.613/5

Thursday 16 September, 17:45

Live on BT Sport Digital

The hosts fared well at home in the Europa League last season. Unbeaten at home in five (W3 D2), their draws came against Hoffenheim from the Bundesliga and the Serie A giants AC Milan. They beat Cluj 4-0 at home, as they qualified for this season's Europa League and look a safe bet at 1.674/6 in the Draw No Bet market.

Gala are underrated

Galatasaray 3.7511/4 v Lazio 2.01/1; The Draw 3.953/1

Thursday 16 September, 17:45

Live on BT Sport Digital

This looks a little short for Lazio, who lost to AC Milan over the weekend. Perhaps it's a reaction to Galatasaray being well beaten in the Champions League qualifiers by PSV, but since those games, Gala are unbeaten in eight (W4 D4). With home advantage, the Turkish giants could get another draw at 3.953/1.

Expect goals when Leverkusen play

Leverkusen 1.232/9 v Ferencvaros 14.013/1; The Draw 6.86/1

Thursday 16 September, 17:45

Live on BT Sport Digital

Bayer Leverkusen have been in fine goalscoring form of late, scoring four goals against both Borussia Monchengladbach and Augsburg, before losing 4-3 to Borussia Dortmund at the weekend. Both legs of Ferencvaros' Champions League play-off against Young Boys saw five goals scored, so over 3.5 goals looks a good bet at 2.68/5.

Lokomotiv keep on delivering

Lokomotiv 3.55/2 v Marseille 2.111/10; The Draw 3.9

Thursday 16 September, 17:45

Live on BT Sport Digital

Both teams have made unbeaten starts to their respective domestic seasons. Lokomotiv have played seven games in the Russian Premier League without defeat (W4 D3), while Marseille are unbeaten in four games in Ligue 1 (W3 D1). The hosts have scored in all of the Premier League games this season, despite facing challenging opposition, so back both teams to score at 1.84/5.

Frankfurt are in poor form

Eintracht Frankfurt 1.75/7 v Fenerbahce 4.77/2; The Draw 4.03/1

Thursday 16 September, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Digital

Other than the quality of their respective leagues, it's difficult to see why Eintracht Frankfurt are such short favourites. They've failed to win a game in the Bundesliga as yet (D3 L1), while Fenerbahce are unbeaten this season (P6 W5 D1). This is another game where a Turkish team could claim a point against the odds, with the draw available at 4.03/1.

Monaco keep conceding

Monaco 1.454/9 v Sturm Graz 8.27/1; The Draw 4.94/1

Thursday 16 September, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Digital

Monaco have only won one of their first five matches in Ligue 1 this season (D1 L3) and including European qualifiers, have now conceded in eight consecutive games. These stats suggest that the visiting Austrians can cause more problems than the odds suggest. Over 2.5 goals should land at 1.84/5.

Unbeaten start for Greeks

Olympiakos 1.715/7 v Antwerp 5.24/1; The Draw 4.03/1

Thursday 16 September, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Digital

The Greek Super League 1 has just started, with Olympiakos drawing 0-0 with Andromitos at the weekend, but the hosts have played several European ties and are unbeaten this season (P7 W3 D4). Antwerp have already collected three defeats from eight games across all competitions (W3 D2). Home advantage should count for Olympiakos who are 1.715/7 to win.

Expect goals in quality clash

PSV 2.47/5 v Real Sociedad 2.8815/8; The Draw 3.613/5

Thursday 16 September, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Digital

PSV have only lost once this season and that was in an away Champions League qualifier at Benfica (P11 W9 D1 L1). Sociedad lost their first game away at Barcelona, but have since won three in a row in La Liga. This looks destined to be competitive and both teams to score is 1.715/7.