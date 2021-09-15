Europa League Tips: Bank on Bayer Leverkusen scoring trend to continue

UEFA Europa League: Galatasaray v Lazio (Match Odds)Show Hide
Thursday 16 September, 5.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Galatasaray
|Lazio
|The Draw
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Bayer Leverkusen are scoring goals for fun and Dan Fitch is expecting another entertaining match when they host Ferencvaros, as he previews the pick of the Europa League group games.
"Bayer Leverkusen have been in fine goalscoring form of late, scoring four goals against both Borussia Monchengladbach and Augsburg, before losing 4-3 to Borussia Dortmund at the weekend."
Back over 3.5 goals between Leverkusen and Ferencvaros at 2.68/5
Red Star shining brightly at home
Red Star Belgrade 2.35/4 v Braga 3.412/5, The Draw 3.613/5
Thursday 16 September, 17:45
Live on BT Sport Digital
The hosts fared well at home in the Europa League last season. Unbeaten at home in five (W3 D2), their draws came against Hoffenheim from the Bundesliga and the Serie A giants AC Milan. They beat Cluj 4-0 at home, as they qualified for this season's Europa League and look a safe bet at 1.674/6 in the Draw No Bet market.
Gala are underrated
Galatasaray 3.7511/4 v Lazio 2.01/1; The Draw 3.953/1
Thursday 16 September, 17:45
Live on BT Sport Digital
This looks a little short for Lazio, who lost to AC Milan over the weekend. Perhaps it's a reaction to Galatasaray being well beaten in the Champions League qualifiers by PSV, but since those games, Gala are unbeaten in eight (W4 D4). With home advantage, the Turkish giants could get another draw at 3.953/1.
Expect goals when Leverkusen play
Leverkusen 1.232/9 v Ferencvaros 14.013/1; The Draw 6.86/1
Thursday 16 September, 17:45
Live on BT Sport Digital
Bayer Leverkusen have been in fine goalscoring form of late, scoring four goals against both Borussia Monchengladbach and Augsburg, before losing 4-3 to Borussia Dortmund at the weekend. Both legs of Ferencvaros' Champions League play-off against Young Boys saw five goals scored, so over 3.5 goals looks a good bet at 2.68/5.
Lokomotiv keep on delivering
Lokomotiv 3.55/2 v Marseille 2.111/10; The Draw 3.9
Thursday 16 September, 17:45
Live on BT Sport Digital
Both teams have made unbeaten starts to their respective domestic seasons. Lokomotiv have played seven games in the Russian Premier League without defeat (W4 D3), while Marseille are unbeaten in four games in Ligue 1 (W3 D1). The hosts have scored in all of the Premier League games this season, despite facing challenging opposition, so back both teams to score at 1.84/5.
Frankfurt are in poor form
Eintracht Frankfurt 1.75/7 v Fenerbahce 4.77/2; The Draw 4.03/1
Thursday 16 September, 20:00
Live on BT Sport Digital
Other than the quality of their respective leagues, it's difficult to see why Eintracht Frankfurt are such short favourites. They've failed to win a game in the Bundesliga as yet (D3 L1), while Fenerbahce are unbeaten this season (P6 W5 D1). This is another game where a Turkish team could claim a point against the odds, with the draw available at 4.03/1.
Monaco keep conceding
Monaco 1.454/9 v Sturm Graz 8.27/1; The Draw 4.94/1
Thursday 16 September, 20:00
Live on BT Sport Digital
Monaco have only won one of their first five matches in Ligue 1 this season (D1 L3) and including European qualifiers, have now conceded in eight consecutive games. These stats suggest that the visiting Austrians can cause more problems than the odds suggest. Over 2.5 goals should land at 1.84/5.
Unbeaten start for Greeks
Olympiakos 1.715/7 v Antwerp 5.24/1; The Draw 4.03/1
Thursday 16 September, 20:00
Live on BT Sport Digital
The Greek Super League 1 has just started, with Olympiakos drawing 0-0 with Andromitos at the weekend, but the hosts have played several European ties and are unbeaten this season (P7 W3 D4). Antwerp have already collected three defeats from eight games across all competitions (W3 D2). Home advantage should count for Olympiakos who are 1.715/7 to win.
Expect goals in quality clash
PSV 2.47/5 v Real Sociedad 2.8815/8; The Draw 3.613/5
Thursday 16 September, 20:00
Live on BT Sport Digital
PSV have only lost once this season and that was in an away Champions League qualifier at Benfica (P11 W9 D1 L1). Sociedad lost their first game away at Barcelona, but have since won three in a row in La Liga. This looks destined to be competitive and both teams to score is 1.715/7.
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
And don’t forget that Match Odds punters across all major European leagues will enjoy No Cash Out Suspensions on their bets this season. T&Cs apply.
Back Red Star Belgrade draw no bet against Braga at 1.674/6
Back Galatasaray and Lazio to draw at 3.953/1
Back over 3.5 goals between Leverkusen and Ferencvaros at 2.68/5
Back Lokomotiv and Marseille to both score at 1.84/5
Back Eintracht Frankfurt and Fenerbahce to draw at 4.03/1
Back over 2.5 goals between Monaco and Sturm Graz at 1.84/5
Back Olympiakos to beat Antwerp at 1.715/7
Back PSV and Real Sociedad to both score at 1.715/7
|Back
|Lay
|Galatasaray
|Lazio
|The Draw
|Back
|Lay
|Under 3.5 Goals
|Over 3.5 Goals
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
|Back
|Lay
|Crvena Zvezda
|Braga
|Back
|Lay
|Under 2.5 Goals
|Over 2.5 Goals
|Back
|Lay
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Fenerbahce
|The Draw
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
|Back
|Lay
|Olympiakos
|Antwerp
|The Draw