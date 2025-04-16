Athletic Bilbao v Rangers: Back 9/1 Bet Builder treble as Scots crash out

Ten-man Rangers drew 0-0 at home last week

Athletic Bilbao v Rangers

Thursday 17 April, 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 2

Rangers did brilliantly to hold out for a 0-0 draw at Ibrox last week despite playing 75 minutes or so with 10 men, and after missing a second-half penalty Athletic Bilbao will be kicking themselves. But the La Liga side will still fancy their chances of securing a place in the Europa League semi-finals.

The hosts are 1/31.33 for this second leg with Rangers a whopping 7/18.00 to win the match in Bilbao, and 9/25.50 to make it through the tie by any means possible.

Ernesto Valverde's side found their shooting boots in La Liga at the weekend, beating Rayo Vallecano 3-1. With their 100% winning home record in the Europa League this season, confidence is high for a first European semi-final since 2012.

Barry Ferguson has his work cut out, after Rangers also had a man sent off at the weekend, but their recent away form in this competition is strong with just one defeat in eight.

It's hard to judge on last week's 10-man display, but Ferguson will have been pleased with how his side defended and they'll have plenty more of that to do at San Mames on Thursday night.

We could see a cagey start but I expect Bilbao to get the job done eventually. They've got that extra quality throughout the squad and, with home advantage and a superb home record, they should have enough to get through.

Recommended Bet Back Bilbao to win & under 2.5 goals SBK 13/5

Pick of player props combine for 9/1 10.00 treble

Nico Williams only made a short substitute appearance at the weekend and he'll be the spark Bilbao are looking to again. He's usually a lot more productive at home than on the road.

All of his four Europa League goals have come at San Mames, where he's had 14 of 23 shots and 7 of 9 shots on target, so he's worth backing for 2+ shots on targt at 15/82.88 which has hit in three of five home Europa League ties.

Only Lyon have scored more away goals in the competition than Rangers' 11, so they'll carry a threat with Vaclav Cerny a big price as a 5/16.00 anytime scorer despite being their top scorer in the competition and bagging twice in their last away game at Fenerbahce.

All three of Cyriel Dessers' Europa League goals have come away from home, and he is a shorter priced option at 10/34.33 to bag another Rangers goal on the road.

Cerny to have 1+ shot on target at 1/12.00 looks a good pick for Bet Builders. He hit the target in eight straight before the Bilbao game, when he still mustered two attempts on goal despite Rangers going down to 10 men so early.

And one final player props I like is Dessers to give away 2+ fouls at 4/71.57, which again is a solid Bet Builder option having landed in six of his eight Europa League starts this season.

Away in Spain and likely on the wrong end of the possession battle, Rangers should have a decent foul count and defending starts from the front. Dessers should give away a few here from closing down alone.