Lukaku can't stop scoring

Haaland keeps getting the job done early

Another win for Scotland

Estonia v Belgium (Tuesday, 19:45)

Belgium will have been disappointed to have dropped points at home in their 1-1 draw with Austria over the weekend. Nevertheless, Romelu Lukaku continued his fine form with his fifth international goal in three games. The striker is 1.824/5 on the exchange to score again.

Austria v Sweden (Tuesday, 19:45)

That valuable point in Belgium sees Austria on top of Group F after three games. The Swedes have only played two qualifiers (W1 L1), but warmed up for this one with a 4-1 friendly win over New Zealand. With both teams to score landing in each of Austria's qualifiers, back it again at 1.9110/11.

Bulgaria v Serbia (Tuesday, 19:45)

Serbia have won their first two qualifiers against Lithuania and Montenegro, which leaves them top of Group G. With Bulgaria bottom after three matches, we have to expect another win for the Serbs. You can back an away win and over 2.5 goals on the exchange at 2.588/5.

Hungary v Lithuania (Tuesday, 19:45)

Hungary are second in Group G, after a win over Bulgaria and an away draw in Montenegro on Saturday. They've kept clean sheets in each of their last three games and with Lithuania only scoring once in their last six matches, go for a Bet Builder of a Hungary win, under 3.5 goals and 'No' in both teams to score, at odds of 1/11.98.

Scotland v Georgia (Tuesday, 19:45)

Scotland's dynamic start to their Group A campaign continued with a late comeback that saw them win 2-1 in Norway. Now they host Georgia, who are second in the group after a draw against Norway and a win against Cyprus. With the Georgians posing an attacking threat, go for a Scotland win and both teams to score on the exchange, at a price of 4.216/5.

Moldova v Poland (Tuesday, 19:45)

Poland were in friendly action on Saturday, beating the Euro 2024 hosts Germany 1-0. Now they will be looking for their second qualifying victory, when they travel to Moldova, who are without a win in five (D2 L3) and have only scored twice in that run. A Poland win and under 2.5 goals is 3.45 on the exchange.

Bosnia v Luxembourg (Tuesday, 19:45)

Luxembourg (W1 D1 L1) are just ahead of Bosnia (W1 L2) in Group J, after three games. The visitors have seen less than three goals in four of their last five matches and the exchange has a price of 1.910/11 for under 2.5 goals.

Norway v Cyprus (Tuesday, 19:45)

Erling Haaland scored for Norway in their defeat to Scotland. In each of the last seven games in which he's has found the net for his country, he's opened the scoring. Haaland is 2.757/4 to be first goalscorer on the exchange.

Iceland v Portugal (Tuesday, 19:45)

Portugal's three games in Group J have seen them score 13 goals and concede none. A Bet Builder of Portugal to be ahead at half-time, over 2.5 goals and 'No' in both teams to score, comes is at 4/14.80.

Faroe Islands v Albania (Tuesday, 19:45)

Albania claimed their first win in Group E on Saturday when they beat Moldova. They are rightful favourites, but the Faroes are able to keep things competitive. Back Albania double chance and under 2.5 goals at 8/111.72.

Liechtenstein v Slovakia (Tuesday, 19:45)

Slovakia are unbeaten in three qualifiers (W2 D1) and will surely add another win to that tally when they travel to Liechtenstein. Iceland were able to beat the minnows 7-0 in their last home game, so over 3.5 goals looks generously priced at 1.768/11 on the exchange.