England v Slovakia: Betfair customers vote for 3/1 Three Lions Superboost on Sunday
Betfair customers were given four options to choose this weekend's Superboost for England v Slovakia, with punters opting for a 3/1 bet on England not to have an attempt in the opening 10 minutes, just as they failed to do so against Slovenia on MD3...
Betfair customets have voted for their own Superboost on Sunday
Faith in Southgate's men is low as seen with 3/14.00 pick v Slovakia
England have had zero shots in the opening 10 mins at Euro 2024
Ahead of England's Last 16 clash with Slovakia on Sunday, Betfair customers were given the chance to vote on the Superboost selection they wanted.
The vote opened on Thursday afternoon and we saw thousands of responses from customers up until the poll slammed shut on 4pm on Friday.
Given the current mood around the country towards Gareth Southgate's side at Euro 2024, we wanted to hand the power over to our customers with four choices to pick from.
Customers were given the choice between:
- Harry Kane to have 1 or more shots in the first half
- Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham to be fouled
- England to have a shot in the first 10 minutes
- England not to have a shot in the first 10 minutes
And the winner is...
Time to hold our hands up. Against Slovenia on MD3, Betair's Superboost was 'England to have a shot in the first 10 minutes'. We don't need to tell you, it was a loser.
Gareth Southgate's men failed to register a shot until the 30th minute, when captain Harry Kane had a shot blocked inside the area. Slovenia, by comparison, managed one after five minutes!
Therefore it is no surprise to see customers opting for 'England not to have a shot in the first 10 minutes' in Sunday's clash with Slovakia.
Betfair are playing their part, too. We are boosting the selection from 2/1 up to 3/14.00!
The beauty of the selection is it would have won in each of England's three games at Euro 2024 so far!
The stats behind the selection
Betfair customers clearly know what they want, but also what they are talking about. Some may think the selection is a negative Superboost, but the numbers behind England's performance so far suggest there was plenty of reasons as to why..
- England have failed to have a single shot in the opening 10 minutes of any of their three group stage matches so far (meaning the Superboost would have landed in all 3 matches to date).
- England's opening shot on average is coming between the 18th & 19th minute, with their first attempt in each match as follows: 13th minute v Serbia, 13th minute v Denmark & 30th minute v Slovenia.
- Only five England players have managed more than one attempt at Euro 2024 (Rice (2), Saka (3), Trent Alexander-Arnold (4), Foden (7) and Kane (8)).
- Jude Bellingham netted England's first goal at Euro 2024 in the 13th minute of the opening game. Since then, he has failed to register a single shot, despite playing all but four minutes of England's games.
- Of the 16 sides to qualify for the knockout stages, only Slovenia (26) and Georgia (24) have had fewer attempts than England (29) at Euro 2024.
- England have scored just two goals at Euro 2024, with only Serbia (1) netting fewer goals during the group stages of the tournament.
Here is a table of when each side attempted their first shot on average at Euro 2024 (group stages).
|
Team
|
Average minute of first shot
|
Czechia
|
3.0
|
Hungary
|
3.7
|
Belgium
|
4.0
|
Netherlands
|
5.7
|
Germany
|
6.0
|
Slovakia
|
6.0
|
Türkiye
|
6.0
|
Spain
|
7.0
|
Romania
|
7.3
|
France
|
7.7
|
Slovenia
|
8.3
|
Portugal
|
8.7
|
Denmark
|
9.3
|
Poland
|
10.3
|
Ukraine
|
13.3
|
Croatia
|
15.7
|
Georgia
|
15.7
|
England
|
18.7
|
Switzerland
|
18.7
|
Albania
|
19.0
|
Italy
|
19.3
|
Austria
|
22.3
|
Serbia
|
25.3
|
Scotland
|
51.0
England v Slovakia Superboost
You can back Sunday's Superboost right here, now! England not to have a shot in the first 10 minutes (v Slovakia) - was 2/1 now 3/14.00 (England have had zero attempts so far in first 10 mins at Euro 2024).
Head to our Euros 2024 HUB for all dedicated England content for the Three Lions' Last 16 tie with Slovakia!
